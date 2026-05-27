Bollywood Celebs Caught Without Makeup: These Stars Look Unrecognisable Off Camera
In Bollywood films and photos, there is always an abundance of makeup and designer fashion worn by the stars. But what happens when these stars get captured in photos without any makeup? The photos taken by fans in the airport, gym and self-portraits show just how different they can be. The no-makeup looks of several Bollywood actresses highlight this fact, showcasing 10 stars whose natural appearances surprised us online.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan is famous for her luminous skin and style. However, in no-makeup appearances at airports and gyms, fans will have seen her dark circles and dull and tired skin. Despite that, many took the liberty of admiring her for having the confidence to get out in public without makeup on.
Kajol
When Kajol makes her appearance on the red carpet, she is always seen in beautiful makeup. But when we see pictures of her without any makeup taken by paparazzi, we notice that she has rough skin texture.
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora is famous for her glamorous style of clothing. Her fans observed that without any makeup, she had wrinkles and sagging skin around the eyes and on her face.
Bhumi Pednekar
The make-up done for Bhumi Pednekar in movies changes her entire look. Without the application of makeup, people can see the actual texture of her skin and the actual appearance of her face.
Kangana Ranaut
The glamorous look of Kangana Ranaut comes from her bold makeup and fashionable hairstyles. But when she doesn’t wear any makeup, when she wears no makeup at all, she seems quite plain.
Rani Mukerji
It is rare to see Rani Mukerji without makeup. Whenever she stepped out without any makeup, people are shocked at how drastically her appearance differed from her glamorous persona in films.
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan is known for her stunning sarees and glamorous makeup in Bollywood movies. However, when she does not do make-up, you will find a completely different look of hers
Neha Kakkar
Neha Kakkar is mostly seen wearing heavy makeup both on television and social media platforms. Without makeup, however, Neha appears quite simple in comparison.
Tanushree Dutta
Tanushree Dutta's look without makeup was shocking for many fans on her recent public appearance. The no-makeup look was not what one would expect for a real-life Tanushree Dutta and didn't even resemble her glamorised look when she entered into the Bollywood star system.
Koena Mitra
Koena Mitra is one of the most talked-about celebrities in Bollywood. She has changed drastically since her early years. She usually goes makeup-free, and videos of her going without any makeup become viral on the internet because her fans are in awe of her new appearance.