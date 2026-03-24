Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Step Out Amid Dhurandhar 2 Craze, Video Goes Viral | First Public Appearance After Movie Release

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in the spotlight, and this time it’s not just about films. Their first public outing after Dhurandhar 2 has instantly gone viral across social media. From fan frenzy to Deepika’s reaction, every moment is being talked about online. One small gesture by Deepika is what has everyone calling her a “proud wife.” Here’s everything that happened during their viral appearance that has fans obsessed right now.