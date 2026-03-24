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  • Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Step Out Amid Dhurandhar 2 Craze, Video Goes Viral | First Public Appearance After Movie Release

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Step Out Amid Dhurandhar 2 Craze, Video Goes Viral | First Public Appearance After Movie Release

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in the spotlight, and this time it’s not just about films. Their first public outing after Dhurandhar 2 has instantly gone viral across social media. From fan frenzy to Deepika’s reaction, every moment is being talked about online. One small gesture by Deepika is what has everyone calling her a “proud wife.” Here’s everything that happened during their viral appearance that has fans obsessed right now.

Published By: Published: March 24, 2026 17:58:33 IST
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First Public Appearance
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Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Step Out Amid Dhurandhar 2 Craze, Video Goes Viral | First Public Appearance After Movie Release

First Public Appearance

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stepped out for a lunch date in Mumbai on March 22, marking their first public appearance together after Dhurandhar 2 release.

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Fans Mob Ranveer Singh
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Fans Mob Ranveer Singh

As Ranveer Singh exited the restaurant, fans gathered outside, chanting loudly and surrounding him for selfies, creating a frenzy while Deepika Padukone stood beside him during the moment.

Deepika’s Viral Reaction
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Deepika’s Viral Reaction

Deepika Padukone was seen smiling continuously while Ranveer Singh received cheers, with her expression described as a proud wife moment that quickly went viral across social media platforms.

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Casual Look Details
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Casual Look Details

Deepika Padukone wore a white T-shirt with blue denim, while Ranveer Singh appeared in a blue T-shirt, jeans and cap during their outing after celebrating Dhurandhar 2 success.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

The information provided above is based on publicly available media reports and viral videos. Details may change over time, and interpretations of events may vary. This content is for informational purposes only.

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