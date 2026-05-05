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  • Did Isha Ambani Carry An Alphonso Mango At Met Gala 2026? Truth Behind The Viral Detail

Did Isha Ambani Carry An Alphonso Mango At Met Gala 2026? Truth Behind The Viral Detail

Isha Ambani once again turned heads at the Met Gala 2026. She embraced this year’s Met Gala theme “Fashion is Art” with a powerful statement saree designed by Gaurav Gupta. From 1800 carats of diamonds to a handwoven gold tissue saree, everything in Isha Ambani’s outfit screamed royalness. But one thing from her outfit that became instant eye catcher was the mango she was carrying. Social media went crazy after watching Isha Ambani carrying a mango at a mega event like Met Gala. What is the real truth behind Isha Ambani carrying a mango at Met Gala? 

Published By: Published: May 5, 2026 09:13:30 IST
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Isha Ambani at Met Gala 2026
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Isha Ambani Carrying Mango at Met Gala. Photos: AFP

Isha Ambani at Met Gala 2026

Isha Ambani celebrated the theme “Costume Art” and the dress code “Fashion Is Art” in her own Indian style. She wore a beautiful outfit designed by Gaurav Gupta in collaboration with Swadesh at Met Gala stairs looking like a true masterpiece. With styling done by Anaita Shroff Adajania, her whole look came together in a very creative way. Isha looked stunning and almost like a piece of art as she posed on the iconic Met Gala steps.

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Isha Ambani Saree at Met Gala 2026
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Isha Ambani Saree at Met Gala 2026

At Met Gala 2026, Isha Ambani celebrated art, craft and couture in a very unique way. Under the styling and creative direction of Anaita Shroff Adajania, her outfit was inspired by India’s rich textile and art culture. It had hand-painted and embroidered details, along with a sculpted drape that made the whole look feel like a piece of modern art.
The outfit was specially made using pure gold threads, carefully woven by skilled artisans from Swadesh. Her saree also featured beautiful Pichwai-style designs in soft gold and earthy shades, giving it a very elegant and traditional touch.

Isha Ambani Saree Blouse at Met Gala 2026
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Isha Ambani Saree Blouse at Met Gala 2026

The beautiful saree, draped by Dolly Jain, looked even more special with a blouse decorated with diamonds and metallic zardozi work. This blouse was taken from her mother Nita Mukesh Ambani’s personal collection, making it more meaningful.
To celebrate India’s rich craftsmanship, the back of the blouse had a rare Sarpech ornament, which was once part of the Nizam of Hyderabad’s collection, adding a royal and historic touch to the whole look.

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Is Isha Ambani Carrying a Real Mango at Met Gala 2026?
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Is Isha Ambani Carrying a Real Mango at Met Gala 2026?

When asked about the eye-catching accessory, Isha Ambani said it was not a fruit at all, but actually a piece of art. She shared that it was made by famous Indian artist Subodh Gupta.
She also explained that the accessory is a steel sculpture, not something fresh or edible. According to her, the mango is an artwork created by Gupta, and it is almost 20 years old.

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