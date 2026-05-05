Did Isha Ambani Carry An Alphonso Mango At Met Gala 2026? Truth Behind The Viral Detail

Is Isha Ambani Carrying a Real Mango at Met Gala 2026?

When asked about the eye-catching accessory, Isha Ambani said it was not a fruit at all, but actually a piece of art. She shared that it was made by famous Indian artist Subodh Gupta.

She also explained that the accessory is a steel sculpture, not something fresh or edible. According to her, the mango is an artwork created by Gupta, and it is almost 20 years old.