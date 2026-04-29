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  • Friday OTT Releases May 1, 2026: New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and More

Friday OTT Releases May 1, 2026: New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and More

Friday OTT releases this week (1 May 2026): This Friday brings a fresh lineup of OTT releases across platforms, offering everything from crime thrillers to emotional dramas and light-hearted fantasy content for binge-watch lovers. From intense dramas to much-awaited returns, the week is packed with high-stakes storytelling. Whether you enjoy crime, social drama or fantasy adventures, this week’s releases cater to different moods and viewing preferences.

Published By: Published: April 29, 2026 12:40:50 IST
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Friday OTT Releases This Week (1 May 2026)
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Friday OTT Releases May 1, 2026: New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and More

Friday OTT Releases This Week (1 May 2026)

Here's a list of the top 5 OTT movies and shows releasing this friday (May 1, 2026).

You Might Be Interested In
Sapne Vs Everyone Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video
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Sapne Vs Everyone Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video

Season 2 continues the intense journey of two dreamers chasing success in acting and real estate, facing power struggles, ambition, and moral conflicts in a darker, high-stakes narrative.

Glory on Netflix
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Glory on Netflix

A gritty sports-crime drama set in Haryana’s boxing world, where two brothers investigate a mysterious death, uncovering dark secrets, revenge, and emotional trauma tied to family and ambition.

You Might Be Interested In
Undekhi: The Final Battle on SonyLIV
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Undekhi: The Final Battle on SonyLIV

The final chapter brings an explosive face-off between rivals as crime, power, and revenge collide, with shocking revelations and intense drama in the Atwal family’s dangerous empire.

The Kerala Story 2 on ZEE5
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The Kerala Story 2 on ZEE5

A hard-hitting drama following three women whose lives spiral into manipulation and control after choosing love, highlighting emotional exploitation and complex social realities across different regions.

Swapped on Netflix
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Friday OTT Releases May 1, 2026: New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and More

Swapped on Netflix

A fantasy animated buddy comedy where two natural rivals accidentally swap bodies through magic, leading to an adventurous journey that turns rivalry into friendship while navigating a dangerous, magical world.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

The release dates and platform availability mentioned above are based on publicly available information and may be subject to last-minute changes by streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, and ZEE5. Viewers are advised to check official apps or websites for the latest updates.

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