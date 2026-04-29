Friday OTT Releases May 1, 2026: New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and More

Friday OTT releases this week (1 May 2026): This Friday brings a fresh lineup of OTT releases across platforms, offering everything from crime thrillers to emotional dramas and light-hearted fantasy content for binge-watch lovers. From intense dramas to much-awaited returns, the week is packed with high-stakes storytelling. Whether you enjoy crime, social drama or fantasy adventures, this week’s releases cater to different moods and viewing preferences.