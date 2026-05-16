LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Elon Musk IPO brics army chief warning to pakistan cooking oil price rise India breaking-news LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate Akash Singh OSSSC Elon Musk IPO brics army chief warning to pakistan cooking oil price rise India breaking-news LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate Akash Singh OSSSC Elon Musk IPO brics army chief warning to pakistan cooking oil price rise India breaking-news LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate Akash Singh OSSSC Elon Musk IPO brics army chief warning to pakistan cooking oil price rise India breaking-news LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate Akash Singh OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Elon Musk IPO brics army chief warning to pakistan cooking oil price rise India breaking-news LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate Akash Singh OSSSC Elon Musk IPO brics army chief warning to pakistan cooking oil price rise India breaking-news LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate Akash Singh OSSSC Elon Musk IPO brics army chief warning to pakistan cooking oil price rise India breaking-news LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate Akash Singh OSSSC Elon Musk IPO brics army chief warning to pakistan cooking oil price rise India breaking-news LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate Akash Singh OSSSC
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Ravi Mohan STOPS Acting Amid Explosive Divorce Drama With Wife Aarti Ravi; ‘I Give Up’ Girlfriend Kenishaa Francis Quits Social Media

Ravi Mohan STOPS Acting Amid Explosive Divorce Drama With Wife Aarti Ravi; ‘I Give Up’ Girlfriend Kenishaa Francis Quits Social Media

Ravi Mohan Latest News: Tamil actor Ravi Mohan has become one of the biggest trending names in social media after his emotional post about divorce, girlfriend Keneesha Francis going 404 on social media, ex-wife Aarti Ravi’s bold response. The drama further escalated after actress Khushbu Sundar’s strong response. Here’s all you need to know about latest Ravi Mohan buzz.

Published By: Published: May 16, 2026 15:28:47 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Ravi Mohan Leaves Tollywood
1/6
Ravi Mohan STOPS Acting Amid Explosive Divorce Drama With Wife Aarti Ravi; 'I Give Up' Girlfriend Kenishaa Francis Quits Social Media

Ravi Mohan Leaves Tollywood

Ravi Mohan recently revealed he will avoid signing new films until his divorce with estranged wife Aarti Ravi is legally finalised, adding that constant online criticism and provocation have deeply affected him emotionally.

You Might Be Interested In
Ravi Mohan Wife
2/6

Ravi Mohan Wife

Ravi Mohan’s wife is Aarti Ravi, whom he married in 2009. The couple shares two sons and has been involved in a highly publicised divorce and legal dispute since 2024.

Who Is Keneesha Francis?
3/6

Who Is Keneesha Francis?

Keneeshaa Francis is a singer and spiritual healer who became linked with Ravi Mohan during his separation from Aarti Ravi. Recent emotional posts and statements sparked rumours that the pair has now split.

You Might Be Interested In
Keneesha Francis Leaves Instagram Says 'I Give Up'
4/6
Ravi Mohan STOPS Acting Amid Explosive Divorce Drama With Wife Aarti Ravi; 'I Give Up' Girlfriend Kenishaa Francis Quits Social Media

Keneesha Francis Leaves Instagram Says 'I Give Up'

Keneeshaa Francis quit Instagram and reportedly left Chennai after facing intense trolling and public scrutiny over Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi’s separation. Emotional videos saying “I give up” went viral online.

Actress Khushbu Sundar Reacts To Ravi Mohan's Controversy
5/6

Actress Khushbu Sundar Reacts To Ravi Mohan's Controversy

Actress Khushbu Sundar reacted strongly to Ravi Mohan’s controversial “Idly actress” remark, with her response sparking debates across Tamil cinema circles and social media platforms.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available reports, interviews, and social media statements circulating online. Neither Ravi Mohan, Aarti Ravi, nor Kenishaa Francis has officially confirmed several viral speculations mentioned by internet users. Readers are advised to treat unverified claims with caution.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS