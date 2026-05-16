Ravi Mohan STOPS Acting Amid Explosive Divorce Drama With Wife Aarti Ravi; ‘I Give Up’ Girlfriend Kenishaa Francis Quits Social Media
Ravi Mohan Latest News: Tamil actor Ravi Mohan has become one of the biggest trending names in social media after his emotional post about divorce, girlfriend Keneesha Francis going 404 on social media, ex-wife Aarti Ravi’s bold response. The drama further escalated after actress Khushbu Sundar’s strong response. Here’s all you need to know about latest Ravi Mohan buzz.
Ravi Mohan Leaves Tollywood
Ravi Mohan recently revealed he will avoid signing new films until his divorce with estranged wife Aarti Ravi is legally finalised, adding that constant online criticism and provocation have deeply affected him emotionally.
Ravi Mohan Wife
Ravi Mohan’s wife is Aarti Ravi, whom he married in 2009. The couple shares two sons and has been involved in a highly publicised divorce and legal dispute since 2024.
Who Is Keneesha Francis?
Keneeshaa Francis is a singer and spiritual healer who became linked with Ravi Mohan during his separation from Aarti Ravi. Recent emotional posts and statements sparked rumours that the pair has now split.
Keneesha Francis Leaves Instagram Says 'I Give Up'
Keneeshaa Francis quit Instagram and reportedly left Chennai after facing intense trolling and public scrutiny over Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi’s separation. Emotional videos saying “I give up” went viral online.
Actress Khushbu Sundar Reacts To Ravi Mohan's Controversy
Actress Khushbu Sundar reacted strongly to Ravi Mohan’s controversial “Idly actress” remark, with her response sparking debates across Tamil cinema circles and social media platforms.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available reports, interviews, and social media statements circulating online. Neither Ravi Mohan, Aarti Ravi, nor Kenishaa Francis has officially confirmed several viral speculations mentioned by internet users. Readers are advised to treat unverified claims with caution.