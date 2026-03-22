‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 Release: When and Where to Watch Episode 12, Release Time, Storyline, Plot and More

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen are eagerly awaiting the next chapter as Season 3 continues to build momentum with intense action and emotional twists. Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 episode 11 recently streamed on 19th March 2026, and now anime fans are excited to watch what will happen next. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the latest Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 episode 12, story, plot, and more.