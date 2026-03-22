‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 Release: When and Where to Watch Episode 12, Release Time, Storyline, Plot and More
Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen are eagerly awaiting the next chapter as Season 3 continues to build momentum with intense action and emotional twists. Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 episode 11 recently streamed on 19th March 2026, and now anime fans are excited to watch what will happen next. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the latest Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 episode 12, story, plot, and more.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is directed by Shota Goshozono and produced by MAPPA. The new season brings to life hte Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami’s manga.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episodes
MAPPA has not officially announced the total number of episodes for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, but it is expected to feature around 24-26 episodes. Similar to previous seasons, the third installment is likely to be released in two parts, or “cours.”
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 12 Date
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 episode 12 is scheduled to release on 26 March 2026.
Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 12
Anime fans can watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 episode 12 on Crunchyroll. This action anime series is adapted from the immensely popular Japanese manga of the same name by Gege Akutami.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Cast
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 cast includes Junya Enoki as Yuji Itadori, Megumi Ogata as Yuta Okkotsu, Yuma Uchida as Megumi Fushiguro, Mikako Komatsu as Maki Zen’in, Daisuke Namikawa as Choso, Noriko Hidaka as Yuki Tsukumo, Yoshiko Sakakibara as Master Tengen, Kazuya Nakai as Kinji Hakari, Yuki Sakakihara as Kirara Hoshi, Koji Yusa as Naoya Zen’in, Tomokazu Sugita as Hiromi Higuruma, Satoshi Tsuruoka as Fumihiko Takaba, Yutaka Aoyama as Reggie Star, Neeko as Kogane
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Story
The story centers on high schooler Yuji Itadori, whose life takes a dark turn after he swallows a cursed object. The relic turns out to be a finger of the powerful demon Sukuna, pulling Yuji into the hidden world of jujutsu sorcerers.