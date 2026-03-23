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  • Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: What Really Happened Between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana? 1000+ Emails, Legal Notices & Truth

Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: What Really Happened Between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana? 1000+ Emails, Legal Notices & Truth

On Kangana Ranaut’s birthday, one controversy still refuses to fade… her explosive feud with Hrithik Roshan. From “silly ex” to legal notices, this wasn’t just gossip… it turned into one of Bollywood’s most shocking public battles. Thousands of emails, impersonation claims, and cybercrime investigations made the drama even more intense and confusing. Both stars stood their ground, giving completely opposite versions of the same story, leaving fans divided for years. Even today, the Kangana-Hrithik controversy remains one of the most talked-about celebrity feuds in India.

Published By: Published: March 23, 2026 12:51:19 IST
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“Silly Ex” Remark That Started It All
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Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: What Really Happened Between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana? 1000+ Emails, Legal Notiecs & Truth

“Silly Ex” Remark That Started It All

Kangana referred to Hrithik as her “silly ex” in an interview. Hrithik denied any relationship and rejected the claim publicly. He even said chances of an affair were “with the Pop” instead. The statement triggered a massive public controversy.

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Legal Notice and Counter Notice

Hrithik sent a legal notice asking Kangana to apologise. He accused her of mental harassment in the notice. Kangana refused to apologise and sent a counter-notice. This led to prolonged legal battles and public fallout.

Emails and Impersonation Claims
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Emails and Impersonation Claims

Hrithik claimed Kangana sent him 1,439 emails without reply. He said she was communicating with an impersonator, not him. Reports said thousands of emails were sent over months. Kangana denied this and said the email ID was given by Hrithik himself.

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Cybercrime Case and Investigation
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Cybercrime Case and Investigation

Hrithik filed a complaint under impersonation and IT Act sections. The case was investigated by Mumbai Police cyber cell. The email ID was traced to a US-based server. Police later filed a “NIL report” due to lack of evidence.

Public Fallout and Long-Term Impact
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Public Fallout and Long-Term Impact

The controversy led to intense media scrutiny and divided opinions. Kangana called that phase “a living hell”. Industry reportedly split into groups during the feud. It remains one of Bollywood’s biggest celebrity controversies.

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Diclaimer
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Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available reports, interviews, and media coverage. It does not intend to defame or harm the reputation of any individual. The information presented reflects different claims and perspectives reported at the time, and readers are advised to view it as general informational content.

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