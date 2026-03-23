Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: What Really Happened Between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana? 1000+ Emails, Legal Notices & Truth

On Kangana Ranaut’s birthday, one controversy still refuses to fade… her explosive feud with Hrithik Roshan. From “silly ex” to legal notices, this wasn’t just gossip… it turned into one of Bollywood’s most shocking public battles. Thousands of emails, impersonation claims, and cybercrime investigations made the drama even more intense and confusing. Both stars stood their ground, giving completely opposite versions of the same story, leaving fans divided for years. Even today, the Kangana-Hrithik controversy remains one of the most talked-about celebrity feuds in India.