Latest South, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada OTT Release: Kaattaan, Valathu Vashathe Kallan to Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Ahaa
Latest South OTT Release: South Indian cinema continues to dominate the OTT space, with a fresh lineup of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada releases arriving across platforms this week. Among the most talked-about releases are Kaattaan and Valathu Vashathe Kallan, which are set to stream on platforms like JioHotstar, Netflix, and others.
Latest South, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada OTT Release
Here's a deep dive into the latest South OTT releases from March 28 to April 4.
Valathu Vashathe Kallan OTT Release Date
Valathu Vashathe Kallan is all set to stream on Manorama Max on 27 March 2026. The latest Malayalam crime thriller features Biju Menon and Joju George in the lead roles. The film centres on Samuel Joseph, a father whose world begins to fall apart after a deeply personal tragedy.
Kaattaan OTT Release Date
Kaattaan is streaming on the OTT platform JioHotstar on March 27. The latest Tamil OTT release is set in a quiet rural village. The discovery of a severed head shatters the calm of the community and brings new life to a police station that was on the verge of shutting down due to a lack of cases.
Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani OTT Release
Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani is going to make its OTT debut, featuring Sivaji in the lead. The story revolves around an otherwise ordinary middle-class family whose routine life is thrown into turmoil after a police officer suddenly dies inside their home.