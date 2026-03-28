LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Latest South, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada OTT Release: Kaattaan, Valathu Vashathe Kallan to Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Ahaa

Latest South, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada OTT Release: Kaattaan, Valathu Vashathe Kallan to Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Ahaa

Latest South OTT Release: South Indian cinema continues to dominate the OTT space, with a fresh lineup of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada releases arriving across platforms this week. Among the most talked-about releases are Kaattaan and Valathu Vashathe Kallan, which are set to stream on platforms like JioHotstar, Netflix, and others. 

Published By: Published: March 28, 2026 18:54:11 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Latest South, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada OTT Release
1/4

Latest South, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada OTT Release

Here's a deep dive into the latest South OTT releases from March 28 to April 4.

You Might Be Interested In
Valathu Vashathe Kallan OTT Release Date
2/4

Valathu Vashathe Kallan OTT Release Date

Valathu Vashathe Kallan is all set to stream on Manorama Max on 27 March 2026. The latest Malayalam crime thriller features Biju Menon and Joju George in the lead roles. The film centres on Samuel Joseph, a father whose world begins to fall apart after a deeply personal tragedy.

Kaattaan OTT Release Date
3/4

Kaattaan OTT Release Date

Kaattaan is streaming on the OTT platform JioHotstar on March 27. The latest Tamil OTT release is set in a quiet rural village. The discovery of a severed head shatters the calm of the community and brings new life to a police station that was on the verge of shutting down due to a lack of cases.

You Might Be Interested In
Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani OTT Release
4/4

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani OTT Release

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani is going to make its OTT debut, featuring Sivaji in the lead. The story revolves around an otherwise ordinary middle-class family whose routine life is thrown into turmoil after a police officer suddenly dies inside their home.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS