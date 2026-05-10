Money Heist SEASON 6 Finally Happening? Netflix Drops Berlin Season 2 Trailer | Watch Full Video

Money Heist Season 6 coming or not?: The official trailer for Berlin Season 2 has generated a buzz on the internet among Money Heist fans. The dramatic nature of the teaser’s tagline – “The revolution never ends” – has reignited rumors of a Money Heist Season 6, although Netflix has yet to confirm it. The new trailer, however, does indicate that there’s going to be another thrilling heist, emotional twists and even Pedro Alonso as Berlin.

Money Heist Berlin Season 2 Trailer: