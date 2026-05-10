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  • Money Heist SEASON 6 Finally Happening? Netflix Drops Berlin Season 2 Trailer | Watch Full Video

Money Heist SEASON 6 Finally Happening? Netflix Drops Berlin Season 2 Trailer | Watch Full Video

Money Heist Season 6 coming or not?: The official trailer for Berlin Season 2 has generated a buzz on the internet among Money Heist fans. The dramatic nature of the teaser’s tagline – “The revolution never ends” – has reignited rumors of a Money Heist Season 6, although Netflix has yet to confirm it. The new trailer, however, does indicate that there’s going to be another thrilling heist, emotional twists and even Pedro Alonso as Berlin.

Money Heist Berlin Season 2 Trailer:

Published By: Published: May 10, 2026 17:42:50 IST
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Money Heist New Trailer
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Money Heist SEASON 6 Finally Happening? Netflix Drops Berlin Season 2 Trailer | Watch Full Video

Money Heist New Trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine, teasing another stylish heist, revenge drama and intense action set in Seville, Spain.

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Money Heist Spin-Off Release Date
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Money Heist Spin-Off Release Date

The new Money Heist universe series Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine is officially scheduled to premiere on Netflix on May 15, 2026.

Expected Story of Berlin Season 2
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Expected Story of Berlin Season 2

Berlin and his gang reportedly plan a fake Da Vinci painting theft to secretly target a powerful duke, while revenge, betrayal and emotional twists dominate the storyline.

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Money Heist New Season Cast
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Money Heist New Season Cast

Pedro Alonso returns as Berlin alongside Michelle Jenner, Begoña Vargas, Julio Peña Fernández and several fresh characters joining the gang for the ambitious new heist.

Money Heist Berlin Season 2 Early Review and Fan Reactions
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Money Heist Berlin Season 2 Early Review and Fan Reactions

Early reactions praise the stylish visuals, romantic tension and cinematic heist setup, while some critics believe the spin-off focuses more on drama and character emotions than original Money Heist intensity.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

Netflix has officially confirmed Berlin Season 2, but Money Heist Season 6 has not been officially announced at the time of writing. Speculation mentioned in this article is based on fan reactions, teaser promotions and online discussions.

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