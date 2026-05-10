Mothers Day 2026: Bollywood Mom Sonam Kapoor Hot and Sexy Pics | 5 Parenting Secrets REVEALED
On the occasion of Mother’s Day 2026, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is grabbing attention not just for her motherhood journey but also for her stunning hot and glamorous looks. Sonam repeatedly proves that she is one of the finest fashion icons of the Bollywood industry. Mother’s Day is celebrated every year to honour mothers and recognise their unconditional love, care, and sacrifices. In 2026, Mother’s Day falls on May 10, and people around the world celebrate the special occasion by spending time with their mothers.
Sonam Kapoor Motherhood Journey
Sonam Kapoor began her motherhood journey in August 2022 when she welcomed her first child, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja with husband Anand Ahuja.
Sonam Kapoor on Mothers Day
Sonam Kapoor often described motherhood as a life-changing experience and revealed that her priorities shifted completely after becoming a mother.
Sonam Kapoor Second Pregnancy
In November 2025, Sonam Kapoor announced her second pregnancy through a glamorous maternity photoshoot where she proudly flaunted her baby bump.
Sonam Kapoor Revealed Second Child Experience
On March 29, 2026, Sonam Kapoor and Anand welcomed their second baby, a baby boy. A few weeks later, she shared the first family photo with her newborn and called her life a “dream.”
Sonam Kapoor Reveals Second Baby Name
On May 9, 2026, Sonam Kapoor and Anand finally revealed the name of their second son as Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja through adorable family pictures on social media.