Mothers Day 2026: Bollywood Mom Sonam Kapoor Hot and Sexy Pics | 5 Parenting Secrets REVEALED

On the occasion of Mother’s Day 2026, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is grabbing attention not just for her motherhood journey but also for her stunning hot and glamorous looks. Sonam repeatedly proves that she is one of the finest fashion icons of the Bollywood industry. Mother’s Day is celebrated every year to honour mothers and recognise their unconditional love, care, and sacrifices. In 2026, Mother’s Day falls on May 10, and people around the world celebrate the special occasion by spending time with their mothers.