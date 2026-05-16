MTV Splitsvilla 16 WINNER Revealed: Gullu-Kaira Lift Trophy And Rs 20 Lakh Prize; Yogesh Rawat’s ‘Cheating’ Row, Niharika-Nia Sharma Fight Go Viral
Splitsvilla 16 Winner: Four weeks of desperation, drama, heartbreak, betrayals, confessions, emotional exchanges and mind-blowing twists within the villa has ended with the announcement of Gullu & Kaira as the MTV Splitsvilla 16 winners, after clinching the title beating some of the strongest finalist duos and allegedly pocketing a grand prize of Rs 20 lakh, plus sponsored rewards and massive popularity across India.
Slitsvilla 16 Winner- Gullu and Kaira
Gullu and Kaira officially won MTV Splitsvilla 16 after defeating finalist couples in the grand finale and took home the trophy along with the massive Rs 20 lakh cash prize.
Splitsvilla 16 Prize Money And Winner Rewards
The winning couple of Splitsvilla 16 will reportedly take home Rs 20 lakh cash prize along with brand collaborations, NewMe Asia fashion rewards, trophies, and massive social media popularity after the finale.
Yogesh-Ruru-Akanksha Controversy
Yogesh Rawat recently admitted he developed feelings for Akanksha Choudhary but denied cheating on Ruru Thakur, calling the allegations “fake narratives” amid intense breakup drama online.
Niharika And Nia Sharma Fight
Reports claimed tensions escalated between Niharika and Nia Sharma during the Splitsvilla 16 grand finale shoot, with social media buzzing over their alleged heated backstage argument.
Suzzane And Akanksha Fight
Former best friends Suzzane and Akanksha Choudhary sparked fallout rumours after unfollowing each other on social media, leading to fan speculation about friendship issues and finale-related drama.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available media reports, social media activity, contestant statements, and ongoing Splitsvilla 16 finale updates. Certain claims and rumours surrounding contestants have not been independently verified by the publication. Official confirmations may vary after the televised finale episode airs.