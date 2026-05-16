MTV Splitsvilla 16 WINNER Revealed: Gullu-Kaira Lift Trophy And Rs 20 Lakh Prize; Yogesh Rawat’s ‘Cheating’ Row, Niharika-Nia Sharma Fight Go Viral

Splitsvilla 16 Winner: Four weeks of desperation, drama, heartbreak, betrayals, confessions, emotional exchanges and mind-blowing twists within the villa has ended with the announcement of Gullu & Kaira as the MTV Splitsvilla 16 winners, after clinching the title beating some of the strongest finalist duos and allegedly pocketing a grand prize of Rs 20 lakh, plus sponsored rewards and massive popularity across India.