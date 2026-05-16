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  • MTV Splitsvilla 16 WINNER Revealed: Gullu-Kaira Lift Trophy And Rs 20 Lakh Prize; Yogesh Rawat’s ‘Cheating’ Row, Niharika-Nia Sharma Fight Go Viral

MTV Splitsvilla 16 WINNER Revealed: Gullu-Kaira Lift Trophy And Rs 20 Lakh Prize; Yogesh Rawat’s ‘Cheating’ Row, Niharika-Nia Sharma Fight Go Viral

Splitsvilla 16 Winner: Four weeks of desperation, drama, heartbreak, betrayals, confessions, emotional exchanges and mind-blowing twists within the villa has ended with the announcement of Gullu & Kaira as the MTV Splitsvilla 16 winners, after clinching the title beating some of the strongest finalist duos and allegedly pocketing a grand prize of Rs 20 lakh, plus sponsored rewards and massive popularity across India.

Published By: Published: May 16, 2026 21:34:28 IST
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Splitsvilla 16 Winner- Gullu and Kaira
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MTV Splitsvilla 16 WINNER Revealed: Gullu-Kaira Lift Trophy And Rs 20 Lakh Prize; Yogesh Rawat’s ‘Cheating’ Row, Niharika-Nia Sharma Fight Go Viral

Slitsvilla 16 Winner- Gullu and Kaira

Gullu and Kaira officially won MTV Splitsvilla 16 after defeating finalist couples in the grand finale and took home the trophy along with the massive Rs 20 lakh cash prize.

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Splitsvilla 16 Prize Money And Winner Rewards
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Splitsvilla 16 Prize Money And Winner Rewards

The winning couple of Splitsvilla 16 will reportedly take home Rs 20 lakh cash prize along with brand collaborations, NewMe Asia fashion rewards, trophies, and massive social media popularity after the finale.

Yogesh-Ruru-Akanksha Controversy
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yogesh ruru cheating allegations

Yogesh-Ruru-Akanksha Controversy

Yogesh Rawat recently admitted he developed feelings for Akanksha Choudhary but denied cheating on Ruru Thakur, calling the allegations “fake narratives” amid intense breakup drama online.

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Niharika And Nia Sharma Fight
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Niharika And Nia Sharma Fight

Reports claimed tensions escalated between Niharika and Nia Sharma during the Splitsvilla 16 grand finale shoot, with social media buzzing over their alleged heated backstage argument.

Suzzane And Akanksha Fight
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Suzzane And Akanksha Fight

Former best friends Suzzane and Akanksha Choudhary sparked fallout rumours after unfollowing each other on social media, leading to fan speculation about friendship issues and finale-related drama.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available media reports, social media activity, contestant statements, and ongoing Splitsvilla 16 finale updates. Certain claims and rumours surrounding contestants have not been independently verified by the publication. Official confirmations may vary after the televised finale episode airs.

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