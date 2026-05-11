MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 Winner: What is Fan Voting Twist? Finale Date, Time, Ticket to Finale, Top 4 Couple REVEALED

MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 Winner: The makers of MTV Splitsvilla Season 6 are gearing up for an exciting grand finale, and this season will bring a big twist for viewers. For the first time ever, fans will be able to help decide the winner through a new voting feature called “Pyar Ka Power.” Here’s everything you need to know about the MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 winner, finale date, time, and top 4 couples who made it to the finale.