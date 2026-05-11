MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 Winner: What is Fan Voting Twist? Finale Date, Time, Ticket to Finale, Top 4 Couple REVEALED
MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 Winner: The makers of MTV Splitsvilla Season 6 are gearing up for an exciting grand finale, and this season will bring a big twist for viewers. For the first time ever, fans will be able to help decide the winner through a new voting feature called “Pyar Ka Power.” Here’s everything you need to know about the MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 winner, finale date, time, and top 4 couples who made it to the finale.
MTV Splitsvilla Season 16: Fan Voting Twist
The latest voting twist in MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 brings a big change to the show as viewers will now have a major role in choosing their favourite MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 winner couple. Although the final result will depend on different factors, fan voting is expected to have a strong impact on the final outcome.
MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 Finale Date
The grand finale of MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 is expected to blend romance, drama, competition and audience participation on a larger scale than ever before which makes this one of the most talk about show. The finale episode of MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 will air on May 16.
MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 Finale Time
MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 Finale episode will air at 7:00 pm on MTV India and JioHotstar. Viewers can vote for their favourite finalists on the JioHotstar app with voting lines open until 9:00 am on May 11, 2026.
MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 Ticket to Finale
Gullu and Kaira won the ‘Ticket to Finale’ after completing the task of releasing the “Love Potion.”
MTV Splitsvilla Season 16: Top 4
Viewers will get to see Sorab-Niharika, Yogesh-Ruru, Gullu-Kaira, and Tayne-Soundharya in MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 finale.