New OTT Releases (May 25-31, 2026): 12 Latest Movies & Series Releasing On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More

Latest OTT Releases (25-31 May, 2026): From courtroom dramas to psychological thrillers, to dark superhero narratives and binge-worthy murder mysteries, the last week of May 2026 is ripe with thrilling OTT releases on the biggest streaming platforms. Whether the user is looking to watch something thrilling over the weekend or looking for something to binge-watch, for a thriller, platforms like JioHotstar, Prime Video, and Netflix are all set to bring a robust lineup of crime, drama, mystery, and action titles between May 25 and May 31.