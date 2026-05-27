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  • New OTT Releases (May 25-31, 2026): 12 Latest Movies & Series Releasing On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More

New OTT Releases (May 25-31, 2026): 12 Latest Movies & Series Releasing On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More

Latest OTT Releases (25-31 May, 2026): From courtroom dramas to psychological thrillers, to dark superhero narratives and binge-worthy murder mysteries, the last week of May 2026 is ripe with thrilling OTT releases on the biggest streaming platforms. Whether the user is looking to watch something thrilling over the weekend or looking for something to binge-watch, for a thriller, platforms like JioHotstar, Prime Video, and Netflix are all set to bring a robust lineup of crime, drama, mystery, and action titles between May 25 and May 31. 

Published By: Published: May 27, 2026 17:33:09 IST
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Jolly LLB 3
1/12
New OTT Releases (May 25-31, 2026): 12 Latest Movies & Series Releasing On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More

Jolly LLB 3

Release Date: May 29, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi return for another courtroom chaos-filled battle in Jolly LLB 3.

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A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Season 2
2/12

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Season 2

Release Date: May 27, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Emma Myers returns as Pip Fitz-Amobi in the second season of the mystery thriller series.

The Better Sister
3/12

The Better Sister

Release Date: May 29, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
This psychological thriller follows two estranged sisters forced together after a shocking murder disrupts their lives.

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Spider-Noir
4/12

Spider-Noir

Release Date: May 27, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Spider-Noir marks the live-action debut of Marvel’s dark superhero character, played by Nicolas Cage.

Dead Man's Wire
5/12

Dead Man's Wire

Release Date: May 28, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Inspired by a real 1977 hostage crisis, this Gus Van Sant thriller stars Bill Skarsgard as a desperate man triggering national chaos.

My 2 Cents
6/12

My 2 Cents

Release Date: May 27, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Italian animator Zerocalcare returns with another emotional animated comedy series.

The Four Season 2
7/12

The Four Season 2

Release Date: May 28, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
The comedy-drama series returns with Tina Fey and the friend group continuing their tradition of seasonal vacations while dealing with grief, relationships, and emotional changes after a heartbreaking loss.

Calabasas Confidential
8/12

Calabasas Confidential

Release Date: May 29, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Calabasas Confidential follows the glamorous lives of celebrity kids returning home after college.

Murder Mindfully Season 2
9/12

Murder Mindfully Season 2

Release Date: May 29, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
The dark comedy thriller returns with lawyer Björn Diemel trying to balance mindfulness techniques while secretly managing criminal empires after eliminating mafia bosses in the previous season.

Propeller One-Way Night Coach
10/12

Propeller One-Way Night Coach

Release Date: May 29, 2026
OTT Platform: Apple TV+
Directed by John Travolta, the nostalgic drama follows a young boy whose cross-country flight changes his life through magical encounters and unforgettable experiences.

Star City
11/12

Star City

Release Date: May 29, 2026
OTT Platform: Apple TV+
Star City is a sci-fi drama set inside an alternate Soviet space program where the USSR wins the race to the moon. The series explores politics, espionage, and space exploration from a Russian perspective.

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Roommates
12/12

Roommates

Release Date: May 27, 2026
OTT Platform: ZEE5
This Kannada comedy-drama follows four friends - Ravi, Peter, Gani, and Hari, whose ordinary lives spiral into chaos after a minor cricket-ground dispute turns into a massive ego clash under their landlord’s supervision.

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New OTT releases this week (May 25-31, 2026): Spider-Noir, Jetlee, Rafa, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 2, Cousins and Kalyanams, and more stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and JioHotstar.

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