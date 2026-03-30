OTT Releases This Week (March 30 to April 6, 2026): 8 Latest Movies and Web Series on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and More | Full Watchlist, Release Dates and Streaming Details
The first week of April 2026 is bringing some exciting titles to OTT, especially on Netflix. From emotional dramas to fan favorite returning series and a fun desi spy comedy, this week has something for every viewer. Here is a list of the latest releases you should not miss.
Ripple
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: March 31, 2026
The story follows multiple characters whose lives intersect through love, loss and destiny. Each decision creates a ripple effect that changes everything around them.
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 1, 2026
Happy Patel finds himself caught in a dangerous yet hilarious espionage mission where his unconventional methods create unexpected twists.
XO Kitty Season 3
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 2, 2026
The series continues Kitty’s journey as she navigates love, identity and friendships in a new phase of life.
Sitaare Zameen Par
Platform: SonyLIV
Release Date: April 3, 2026
A heart touching story focusing on emotional struggles and human connections.
Vadh 2
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Vadh 2 dives deeper into moral dilemmas and consequences as characters face darker truths and unexpected twists.
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: April 3, 2026
A fun filled extension of the popular TV show packed with humor and chaos.
Maamla Legal Hai Season 2
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Season 2 follows new courtroom battles, unexpected twists and deeper insights into the justice system with engaging storytelling.
Maa Ka Sum
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: April 3, 2026
A story centered on family values and emotional bonds. The narrative highlights relationships, sacrifices and the strength of family ties through heartfelt moments.