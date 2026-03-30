OTT Releases This Week (March 30 to April 6, 2026): 8 Latest Movies and Web Series on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and More | Full Watchlist, Release Dates and Streaming Details

The first week of April 2026 is bringing some exciting titles to OTT, especially on Netflix. From emotional dramas to fan favorite returning series and a fun desi spy comedy, this week has something for every viewer. Here is a list of the latest releases you should not miss.