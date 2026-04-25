Pakistan’s FLOP Answer To Dhurandhar? Film Mera Lyari Releasing In May 2026 | Check Cast, Story & India’s Reaction

Mera Lyari: Pakistan has announced Mera Lyari as a bold response to Dhurandhar, sparking a fresh cultural face-off between the two film industries. A Sindh minister has called the Indian film “propaganda,” claiming Mera Lyari will finally show the “real story” of Lyari beyond crime stereotypes. The announcement has already triggered debates online, with many questioning whether cinema is now becoming a tool for national image battles.