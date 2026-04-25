Pakistan’s FLOP Answer To Dhurandhar? Film Mera Lyari Releasing In May 2026 | Check Cast, Story & India’s Reaction
Mera Lyari: Pakistan has announced Mera Lyari as a bold response to Dhurandhar, sparking a fresh cultural face-off between the two film industries. A Sindh minister has called the Indian film “propaganda,” claiming Mera Lyari will finally show the “real story” of Lyari beyond crime stereotypes. The announcement has already triggered debates online, with many questioning whether cinema is now becoming a tool for national image battles.
Mera Lyari Movie
Mera Lyari is an upcoming Pakistani sports drama directed by Abu Aleeha, focusing on Lyari’s youth, football dreams, and local struggles, aiming to highlight real community stories.
Mera Lyari Release Date
The film will premiere at the UK Asian Film Festival on May 2, 2026, and is scheduled for theatrical release in Pakistan on May 8, 2026.
Mera Lyari Cast
The film stars Ayesha Omar, Dananeer Mobeen, Samiya Mumtaz, Nayyar Ejaz, and Adnan Shah Tipu, with many local Lyari residents also part of the cast.
Dhurandhar-Mera Lyari Clash
The film is positioned as a response to Dhurandhar, with Sindh officials claiming it counters “negative propaganda” and misrepresentation of Lyari shown in the Indian movie.
Mera Lyari-India's Reaction
There is no official Indian response yet, but online debates and reactions show mixed opinions, with some supporting the narrative shift while others question the political angle of such films.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available reports regarding Mera Lyari and its comparison with Dhurandhar. Statements attributed to officials reflect their views and do not represent verified facts or opinions of this publication.