Ganga Expressway Ready For Launch: 594-Km Mega Corridor to Cut Travel Time; Check Full Route, Districts, Features And Key Details

The Ganga Expressway is expected to bring a new wave of development to Uttar Pradesh by connecting the western part of the state with the eastern part, and creating a better opportunity for local traders and businesses. The 594 kilometre long Ganga expressway will cut down the travel time between two cities from 11–12 hours to 6–7 hours, and will boost trade and religious tourism in the state. The new six lane (expandable to eight lane) expressway will connect Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh with Prayagraj in eastern Uttar Pradesh. It will be inaugurated on 29th April.

What is the route of Ganga expressway?

The Ganga expressway is a mega infrastructure project which will connect Meerut with Prayagraj. Starting from Bijoli village in Meerut, the Ganga expressway will end at Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. The Ganga expressway will connect 12 districts namely Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj.

How will the travel time changes on Ganga Expressway?

By improving connectivity, the Ganga expressway will cut down the travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from 11–12 hours to 6–7 hours. With a design speed of 120 km/h, it will be an easy and faster journey for traders, daily commuters and long distance travellers. Read more…

Which districts and villages will benefit the most?

The expressway will directly touch a few districts, Pratapgarh being the most significant. 55 villages in a 41 kilometre stretch in Pratapgarh will become better connected. Rampur and Kunda will see a boost in productivity, employment and market access.

What are the unique features of the Ganga Expressway?

The Ganga Expressway is built with modern infrastructure and high-tech facilities. It has petrol pumps, EV chargers, food courts, trauma centres, vehicle service units, etc. A 3.5-km emergency airstrip at Shahjahanpur will allow aircraft to land in case of accidents. AI-powered toll plazas and an industrial corridor are planned for the route, further helping it become a productive corridor.

How will the expressway help farmers and businesses?

The expressway will be a boon to farmers and traders in eastern UP. कृषक from Purvanchal can bring fresh produce to western UP and NCR markets without spoilage, increasing their income. Better logistic connectivity will also attract industrial investment along the route.

Will the Ganga Expressway increase religious tourism?

Yes, the expressway is expected to become a major “religious corridor” that will ease access to Varanasi, Ayodhya and the Sangam Prayagraj. Travellers to visit major temples in Pratapgarh and attend the Magh Mela and Kumbh will enjoy less waiting time and reduced traffic on the roads.

When will the Ganga Expressway be inaugurated?

The expressway is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29, 2026. As the launch of the ₹36,000 crore project takes place, a new chapter in the infrastructural development of Uttar Pradesh is expected to be written, helping to build connectivity and drive economic growth in the state.

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