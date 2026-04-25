UPTET 2026 Notification Out, Check Exam Dates, Eligibility, Fee and How To Apply Online

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the official notice for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026. The application has opened already, and candidates who want to pursue a career as a teacher in Uttar Pradesh can apply online within the timeline. The UPTET exam is one of the important exams for the candidates who want to serve as teachers in primary and upper primary schools.

What are UPTET 2026 exam dates and schedule

According to the official notice, the UPTET exam for 2026 will be held on July 2,3 and 4, 2026. The application process has started from March 27 and will go on until April 26, 2026.

Candidates will be allowed to edit their forms until May 1, 2026. Exam city details will be released on June 22, and admit cards will be released from June 30.

The application deadline has not been announced yet and will be filled in later on the official website.

When is the last date to apply for UPTET 2026

The last date to apply for the UPTET 2026 exam is April 26, 2026. Candidates must also pay the fee by April 26, 2026, for the successful submission of the application. Candidates are cautioned against applying for the last day in case of technical or server problems.

What is the application fee for UPTET 2026

The fee is different for each category. General, EWS, and OBC candidates have to pay Rs 1000, while SC and ST candidates have to pay Rs 500.

Persons with disabilities have to pay Rs 300. The fee can be paid through debit card, credit card, internet banking, IMPS, or mobile wallet.

What is the eligibility for UPTET 2026 exam

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree and teacher training qualification such as B.El.Ed., BTC or equivalent to apply for Primary Teacher (Classes 1 to 5). Final year candidates will also be accepted in some cases.

Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree with 50 per cent marks or 45 per cent marks in the case of some categories as per rules and a B.Ed., BTC or equivalent qualification to apply for Upper Primary Teacher (Classes 6 to 8).

Candidates with specialised educational qualifications as recognised by the concerned authorities are also eligible under certain conditions.

How to apply in UPTET 2026 online form

Candidates looking forward to applying for the UPTET 2026 exam should go to the official UPESSC website and register. They then have to fill out an application form, upload documents and complete the application fee. After that, they need to download the confirmation page for their reference.

Before filling up the details in the application form, candidates have to read the official notification. They should also check if they meet all eligibility conditions.

What is the selection process of UPTET 2026

The selection process for UPTET 2026 involves a written exam. Candidates who pass the test need to get an eligibility certificate. This certificate will allow them to apply for teaching jobs in government and aided schools of Uttar Pradesh. As the online application deadline is quickly approaching, candidates need to complete registration on the official website and start exam preparation as per the syllabus and exam pattern.

Also Read: PSSSB Group D Result 2026 Declared at sssb.punjab.gov.in, Check Merit List PDF And Download Steps