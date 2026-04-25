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Home > Education News > PSSSB Group D Result 2026 Declared at sssb.punjab.gov.in, Check Merit List PDF And Download Steps

PSSSB Group D Result 2026 Declared at sssb.punjab.gov.in, Check Merit List PDF And Download Steps

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has declared the Group D Result 2026 on its official website.

PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026
PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: April 25, 2026 16:26:24 IST

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PSSSB Group D Result 2026 Declared at sssb.punjab.gov.in, Check Merit List PDF And Download Steps

The PSSSB Group D Result 2026 has been declared by the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board on its official website. The news has brought a sigh of relief for the candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination earlier this month. The result has been made available in PDF format and candidates can check their qualifying status by searching their roll number or name. It also signifies the end of the written examination stage for the ongoing recruitment drive.

What is PSSSB Group D result 2026 and when was it declared

The announcement of the PSSSB Group D result 2026 was made public on April 25. The examination was held on April 5 as per Advertisement No. 08/2025 for 406 vacancies. Now, candidates who qualified will proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process, which is document verification.

Where to check PSSSB Group D result 2026

Candidates can check their PSSSB Group D result 2026 by visiting the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in. The merit list has been uploaded as a downloadable PDF under the latest notifications section. Candidates should have their roll numbers handy to quickly search their details in the list.

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How to download PSSSB Group D merit list PDF

To download the PSSSB Group D result PDF, the candidates need to visit the official website and click on the Group D result link for Advertisement No. 08/2025. Once the PDF is opened, candidates can search for their roll number or name. It is advised to download and keep the file handy for future reference, especially for the document verification stage.

What details are mentioned in PSSSB Group D result 2026

The result PDF contains important information for potential candidates to verify themselves and also for transparency in the recruitment process. Information mentioned in the document includes the name of the candidate, roll number, father’s name, gender, category, date of birth, marks obtained, total marks and qualifying status. Candidates need to go over these details carefully and report any discrepancy to the board immediately.

What is the selection process after PSSSB Group D result 2026

The selection procedure for Group D posts involves two steps: a written examination and document verification. Candidates who have passed the written test will be shortlisted for document verification, and their eligibility and submitted data will be cross-checked against official records.

When will PSSSB Group D scorecard 2026 be released

Although the merit list is already out, the individual scorecard is yet to be published separately. Candidates will be able to download their individual scorecards by logging into their account using their registration number and date of birth. The score sheet will include the subject-wise or section-wise details on the marks obtained in the examination. Now that the result is declared, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the updates on the schedule for document verification and the subsequent recruitment process.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet
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PSSSB Group D Result 2026 Declared at sssb.punjab.gov.in, Check Merit List PDF And Download Steps

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PSSSB Group D Result 2026 Declared at sssb.punjab.gov.in, Check Merit List PDF And Download Steps
PSSSB Group D Result 2026 Declared at sssb.punjab.gov.in, Check Merit List PDF And Download Steps
PSSSB Group D Result 2026 Declared at sssb.punjab.gov.in, Check Merit List PDF And Download Steps
PSSSB Group D Result 2026 Declared at sssb.punjab.gov.in, Check Merit List PDF And Download Steps

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