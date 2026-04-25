India Women vs South Africa Women, 4th T20I Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Team India In Action?

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming: Unfortunately for Team India, the five-match T20I series has been lost. The hosts, South Africa, have won the first three games of the series, and that too, convincingly. However, there will not be any shortage of action as these two highly successful teams meet once again in Johannesburg at the Wanderers Stadium. There will be stars from both teams taking on the field, with all eyes being on Harmanpreet Kaur as she rallies her troops around after suffering three defeats in the series. Smriti Mandhana has been kept uncharacteristically quiet, and the Indian team’s fans would be hoping for her return to form. Here is a look at India Women vs South Africa streaming and broadcast details.

India Women vs South Africa Women, 4th T20I Live Streaming

When will the India Women vs South Africa Women, 4th T20I match take place?

The India Women vs South Africa Women, 4th T20I match is going to take place on Saturday, 25th April 2026.

When will the India Women vs South Africa Women, 4th T20I match start?

The India Women vs South Africa Women, 4th T20I match will start at 9:30 P.M. (IST) in Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday, 25th April.

Where will the India Women vs South Africa Women, 4th T20I match be played?

The India Women vs South Africa Women, 4th T20I match will be played at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, in South Africa.

Where to watch the India Women vs South Africa Women, 4th T20I match in India?

The India Women vs South Africa Women, 4th T20I match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.

India Women vs South Africa Women, 4th T20I Predicted Lineups

India Women Predicted Lineup: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur

South Africa Women Predicted Lineup: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Kayla Reyneke, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

India Women vs South Africa Women: Who has scored the most runs?

Laura Wolvaardt has scored the most runs so far in the first three matches of the T20I series. The South African batter has scored 220 runs in three games. She is followed by Shafali Verma on the list, who has made 155 runs so far.

India Women vs South Africa Women: Who has taken the most wickets?

Tumi Sekhukhune and Shreyanka Patil have taken the most wickets in the India Women vs South Africa Women T20I series. Sekhukhune has picked up five wickets in three games so far for the hosts. Meanwhile, the Indian spinner too has taken five wickets while going at an economy of 8.27 runs per over.

South Africa Women Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score Apr 22, 2026 India Johannesburg Win SA: 193/1, IND: 192/4 Apr 19, 2026 India Durban Win SA: 148/2, IND: 147 Apr 17, 2026 India Durban Win SA: 158/4, IND: 157/7 Mar 25, 2026 New Zealand Christchurch Loss SA: 102/9, NZ: 194/6 Mar 22, 2026 New Zealand Wellington Loss SA: 159/6, NZ: 160/4

India Women Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score Apr 22, 2026 South Africa Johannesburg Loss IND: 192/4, SA: 193/1 Apr 19, 2026 South Africa Durban Loss IND: 147, SA: 148/2 Apr 17, 2026 South Africa Durban Loss IND: 157/7, SA: 158/4 Feb 21, 2026 Australia Adelaide Win IND: 148/5, AUS: 131 Feb 18, 2026 Australia Canberra Loss IND: 155/6, AUS: 156/7

Also Read: KL Rahul’s Record Knock Powers IPL 2026 Highest Totals List: Top 10 Team Scores, Records And Stats