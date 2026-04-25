Getafe vs Barcelona: Score Prediction, Team News, and How to Watch La Liga Live In India, UK, USA, Spain

Getafe vs Barcelona: The La Liga title race will be at its most exciting on April 25, 2026 as league leaders FC Barcelona take on a tough Getafe CF team at the Estadio Coliseum. Hansi Flick’s team is nine points ahead at the top of the table. If they win today, they will be very close to winning the trophy. Getafe, on the other hand, is in 8th place and has just come off a good run of form. They are known for giving the “big two” a hard time at home.

Getafe vs Barcelona Team News: Injury Blows for the Leaders

Teenage star Lamine Yamal’s season-ending injury is the biggest news for Barcelona. The winger tore a hamstring, which means he won’t be able to play in the rest of the games. This leaves Flick’s attacking trio with a huge hole. Barcelona is also missing Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, and Marc Bernal because they are hurt. Eric García is also out because he is suspended.

Getafe, led by the smart José Bordalás, is in a good mood going into the game. They have won seven of their last ten league games, including a well-organised 1-0 win over Real Sociedad. Even though they don’t have the star power of the Catalans, their organised defence and physical style of play often stop teams that like to keep the ball.

Getafe vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Form

Historically, Barcelona has been the better team in this matchup, winning 31 of their 45 competitive meetings. The last time they met, in September 2025, the Blaugrana won 3-0. Barcelona has been a little more vulnerable lately, though. Without Yamal’s flair, they will have to rely on Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo to break down a Getafe defence that has only given up three goals in its last five games.

Getafe vs Barcelona Score Prediction

Barcelona is still the favourite to win the title, even though they have injuries. Getafe will probably sit back and try to frustrate, but Pedri and Frenkie de Jong’s creative engine should eventually break through.

Predicted Score: Getafe 0–1 Barcelona.

Getafe vs Barcelona How to Watch: Live Streaming Details

The match kicks off at 3:15 PM local time (CEST) on Saturday, April 25.