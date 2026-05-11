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  • Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Actress Rakul Preet Singh Hot and Sexy Pics That Fans Can’t Stop Drooling

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Actress Rakul Preet Singh Hot and Sexy Pics That Fans Can’t Stop Drooling

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is once again grabbing attention on social media with her glamorous and stylish looks. From stunning red carpet appearances to bold fashion photoshoots, the actress continues to impress fans with her beauty and confidence. Here’s a look at some of Rakul Preet Singh’s hottest and most talked-about pictures that are going viral online. But Rakul Preet Singh is currently drawing attention on social media after visiting Gir National Park alongside Ayushmann Khurana. 

Published By: Published: May 11, 2026 01:10:11 IST
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Rakul Preet Singh's Visit to Gir National Park
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Rakul Preet Singh's Visit to Gir National Park

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh recently visited Gir National Park with the team of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do for a jungle safari before the film’s release. But their trip quickly became a talking point online after a video of Rakul went viral on social media.

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Why Rakul Preet Singh is Facing Backlash?
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Why Rakul Preet Singh is Facing Backlash?

The video showed Rakul Preet Singh walking close to a safari vehicle, which led many people online to question whether wildlife rules were broken, since visitors are usually not allowed to get out of their vehicles inside protected forest areas.

National Park Authority Issue Clarification
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National Park Authority Issue Clarification

In an official statement, park authorities said, "We have already issued a clarification regarding this video through our official Twitter handle. We clarified that the video is from outside the entry point of the Sasan Sanctuary. Every sanctuary has a designated entry point for visitors entering the protected area. The viral video was shot outside that point. Therefore, we clarified that the incident did not take place inside the restricted zone."

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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Release Date
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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Release Date

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will hit theatres on May 15 and features Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. The movie is being promoted as a light-hearted family comedy that mixes old-school charm with a modern touch.

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