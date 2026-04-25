Raghav Chadha Joins BJP: Parineeti Chopra’s SILENT Reaction, Love Story & Massive Net Worth

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Latest News: Big political shocker as Raghav Chadha makes a dramatic switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party, leaving everyone questioning what triggered this sudden move. From Parliament debates to wedding headlines, his journey with Parineeti Chopra keeps grabbing attention for both political twists and personal milestones. Their love story feels straight out of a movie, but is there more behind the fairytale romance that fans don’t know yet?