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  • Raghav Chadha Joins BJP: Parineeti Chopra’s SILENT Reaction, Love Story & Massive Net Worth

Raghav Chadha Joins BJP: Parineeti Chopra’s SILENT Reaction, Love Story & Massive Net Worth

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Latest News: Big political shocker as Raghav Chadha makes a dramatic switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party, leaving everyone questioning what triggered this sudden move. From Parliament debates to wedding headlines, his journey with Parineeti Chopra keeps grabbing attention for both political twists and personal milestones. Their love story feels straight out of a movie, but is there more behind the fairytale romance that fans don’t know yet?

Published By: Published: April 25, 2026 11:51:06 IST
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Raghav Chadha joins Bharatiya Janata Party: Parineeti Chopra's Silence Speaks Volumes
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Raghav Chadha Joins BJP: Parineeti Chopra's SILENT Reaction, Love Story & Massive Net Worth

Raghav Chadha joins Bharatiya Janata Party: Parineeti Chopra's Silence Speaks Volumes

Parineeti Chopra has not issued any official statement after Raghav Chadha joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, maintaining silence publicly while continuing regular social media activity, sparking curiosity among fans online.

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Raghav Chadha Wife
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Raghav Chadha Wife

Raghav Chadha is married to Parineeti Chopra, a Bollywood actress. They got engaged in May 2023 and married in September 2023 in Udaipur in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha love story
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Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha love story

Their love story began with a casual meeting in London, followed by a breakfast date. They kept things private initially, later got engaged in 2023 and married in Udaipur.

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Raghav Chadha Net Worth
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Raghav Chadha Net Worth

Raghav Chadha’s estimated net worth is around ₹50 lakh, based on declared assets including property, car, gold, bonds, and shares, reflecting a modest financial profile compared to celebrities.

Parineeti Chopra Net Worth
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Parineeti Chopra Net Worth

Parineeti Chopra’s net worth is estimated around ₹74 crore, earned through films, brand endorsements, and assets like luxury homes and cars, making her significantly wealthier than her husband.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available reports and media coverage regarding Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra. No official statement from either party has confirmed personal reactions. Information on net worth and relationships is approximate and subject to change.

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