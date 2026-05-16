Splitsvilla 16 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Did Gullu-Kaira Win The Trophy? Prize Money Upto Rs 20 Lakhs
Splitsvilla 16 Winner: MTV Splitsvilla 16 finally reached its grand finale after weeks of intense tasks, emotional drama, betrayals, and shocking eliminations inside the villa. Finalist couples, including Gullu-Kaira, Sorab-Niharika, Ruru-Yogesh, and Tayne-Soundharya, battled for the trophy and massive Rs 20 lakh prize money. Fans flooded social media with reactions as winner rumours surrounding Gullu and Kaira began trending online ahead of the finale episode. The grand finale episode featured emotional moments, intense challenges, and suspense around which finalist couple would officially win Splitsvilla 16. Here are the latest updates of Splitsvilla Season 16 Grand Finale.
Splitsvilla 16 Prize Money
MTV Splitsvilla 16 finalists are battling for a massive ₹20 lakh cash prize, reportedly the highest winner amount in the show’s history. The grand finale airs on May 16, 2026.
Finalists Gullu And Kaira
Gullu and Kaira emerged as one of the strongest finalist couples because of their chemistry, aggressive gameplay, and consistent performances throughout multiple emotional and strategic tasks this season.
Finalists Sorab And Niharika
Sorab and Niharika reached the finale after impressing viewers with their emotional connection, loyalty, and balanced gameplay during several high-pressure dome and survival challenges.
Finalists Ruru And Yogesh
Ruru and Yogesh became finalists after surviving dramatic twists, wild-card entries, and difficult eliminations, with fans praising their teamwork and emotional journey on the show.
Finalists Tayne and Soundharya
Tayne and Soundharya secured a spot in the Splitsvilla 16 finale after overcoming multiple relationship twists, strategic rivalries, and intense competition inside the villa.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available reports, social media discussions, and ongoing finale updates related to MTV Splitsvilla 16. Official winner confirmation and finale results should be verified through the televised episode and official platform announcements.