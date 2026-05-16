Splitsvilla 16 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Did Gullu-Kaira Win The Trophy? Prize Money Upto Rs 20 Lakhs

Splitsvilla 16 Winner: MTV Splitsvilla 16 finally reached its grand finale after weeks of intense tasks, emotional drama, betrayals, and shocking eliminations inside the villa. Finalist couples, including Gullu-Kaira, Sorab-Niharika, Ruru-Yogesh, and Tayne-Soundharya, battled for the trophy and massive Rs 20 lakh prize money. Fans flooded social media with reactions as winner rumours surrounding Gullu and Kaira began trending online ahead of the finale episode. The grand finale episode featured emotional moments, intense challenges, and suspense around which finalist couple would officially win Splitsvilla 16. Here are the latest updates of Splitsvilla Season 16 Grand Finale.