The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 & Episode 8 Finale: Release Date, India Time, Global Schedule and What To Expect Next

The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 and 8 Release: The Boys Season 5 is approaching its most violent and chaotic episodes ever, and Episode 7 has already been generating huge fan theories worldwide. Social media is filled with fan theories after previous episodes revealed possible character deaths, secret plans and an imminent all-out war between Supes and The Boys. With Homelander becoming more vicious than ever and Butcher getting ready to face a violent showdown, expectations are high for shocking twists, betrayals and major action in Episode 7. While the hype continues online, many fans are also trying to figure out the exact worldwide release schedule and what to expect from Episode 8, the final episode of The Boys.