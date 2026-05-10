The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 & Episode 8 Finale: Release Date, India Time, Global Schedule and What To Expect Next
The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 and 8 Release: The Boys Season 5 is approaching its most violent and chaotic episodes ever, and Episode 7 has already been generating huge fan theories worldwide. Social media is filled with fan theories after previous episodes revealed possible character deaths, secret plans and an imminent all-out war between Supes and The Boys. With Homelander becoming more vicious than ever and Butcher getting ready to face a violent showdown, expectations are high for shocking twists, betrayals and major action in Episode 7. While the hype continues online, many fans are also trying to figure out the exact worldwide release schedule and what to expect from Episode 8, the final episode of The Boys.
The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 Release Date
The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 is scheduled to release on May 13, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video as the series heads toward its explosive final episodes.
The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 India Release Time
Indian viewers can stream Episode 7 from around 12:30 PM IST on May 13 through Prime Video, following the show’s regular weekly global release schedule.
The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 Global Release Time
Globally, Episode 7 releases simultaneously at 12 AM PT, 3 AM ET, 8 AM UK time, 9 AM Europe time and 4 PM in Japan.
The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 Expected Story
Episode 7 is expected to intensify Homelander’s authoritarian control while Butcher’s dangerous anti-Supe virus plan pushes the team toward shocking betrayals, brutal confrontations and emotional twists.
The Boys Season 5 Episode 8 Finale Update
Episode 8, the final episode of The Boys, will release on May 20, 2026, with Prime Video also planning special 4DX theatrical screenings before streaming.
Disclaimer
Release dates, streaming timings and storyline details mentioned in this article are based on reports, platform schedules and online speculation available at the time of writing. Prime Video may change release timings or episode details without prior notice.