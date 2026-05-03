They Will Kill You OTT Release: When and Where to Watch In India for Free on Mobile, TV? Check Story, Cast, Plot

The film They Will Kill You which combines comedy and suspense with a small amount of bloodshed has become popular with viewers since its 2023 release. The film exists because Kirill Sokolov and Alex Litvak created its screenplay together with his direction. The film stands out for combining action, horror, and dark comedy in an engaging way which entertains viewers. If you enjoy horror-comedy films with a mix of suspense, action and dark humour, They Will Kill You is a title you should check out. The complete details about They Will Kill You include its Indian OTT release, the mobile and TV viewing times and locations, and the story and cast and plot information.