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  • They Will Kill You OTT Release: When and Where to Watch In India for Free on Mobile, TV? Check Story, Cast, Plot

They Will Kill You OTT Release: When and Where to Watch In India for Free on Mobile, TV? Check Story, Cast, Plot

The film They Will Kill You which combines comedy and suspense with a small amount of bloodshed has become popular with viewers since its 2023 release. The film exists because Kirill Sokolov and Alex Litvak created its screenplay together with his direction. The film stands out for combining action, horror, and dark comedy in an engaging way which entertains viewers. If you enjoy horror-comedy films with a mix of suspense, action and dark humour, They Will Kill You is a title you should check out. The complete details about They Will Kill You include its Indian OTT release, the mobile and TV viewing times and locations, and the story and cast and plot information.
Published By: Published: May 3, 2026 08:45:51 IST
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They Will Kill You OTT Release
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they will kill you ott release

They Will Kill You OTT Release

The horror comedy They Will Kill You was already released on OTT on April 28, 2026 following it’s blockbuster theatrical release.

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They Will Kill You Story
2/5

They Will Kill You Story

The film follows Asia Reaves, who Zazie Beetz plays, as she attempts to create a new life while escaping her criminal past. She gets a job as a housekeeper in a luxury apartment building in New York City called the Virgil. She looks for her missing sister Maria who disappeared while working in the same building. The investigation leads Asia to discover a disturbing truth. The building is not just home to wealthy residents because it also conceals a secretive organization that functions in hidden areas.

They Will Kill You Plot
3/5

They Will Kill You Plot

The group is believed to be a Satanic cult made up of rich and powerful people. They are said to sacrifice innocent maids to keep their power and stay immortal. What seems like a normal job soon turns into a dangerous trap.
On her very first night, masked cult members try to catch her. But she fights back using weapons like a shotgun and even a flaming axe. What follows is a violent and intense fight as she battles through the building, facing one attacker after another.

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When and Where to Watch They Will Kill You in India For Free?
4/5

When and Where to Watch They Will Kill You in India For Free?

They Will Kill You is not currently available on OTT platform for free. Warner Bros’s movie can be purchased or rented on Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube.

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They Will Kill You Cast
5/5

They Will Kill You Cast

They Will Kill You cast includes Zazie Beetz, Patricia Arquette, Myha’la, Tom Felton, Heather Graham, and Paterson Joseph.

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