Trisha Krishnan Birthday Special: From Love Affairs to Bold Choices Top 7 UNTOLD Secrets of Hot Tollywood Actress
Trisha Krishnan Birthday Special: Trisha Krishnan has maintained her position as a prominent South Indian film star since her initial success until her recent comeback. Throughout her career she has captivated audiences through her acting skills and fashion choices and her decision-making abilities in both her professional and personal life. Today we celebrate her birthday by presenting seven unknown facts about her life which include her film career beginnings and her unexpected personal and professional decisions.
Happy Birthday Trisha Krishnan: Trisha Krishnan Never Planned to Become Actress
Trisha Krishnan initially wanted a career in business or modeling. Acting happened after she started winning beauty pageants.
Trisha Krishnan Birthday: Trisha Krishnan is a Beauty Pageant Winner
Before films, Trisha Krishnan won titles like Miss Chennai (1999), which opened doors to the film industry.
Trisha Krishnan Age: Trisha Krishnan Career Debut
Trisha Krishnan early screen appearance was a minor role in the Tamil film Jodi (1999), before she became a lead star.
Trisha Krishnan Birthday Special: Trisha Krishnan Animal Rights Supporter
Trisha Krishnan actively supports PETA India and has been involved in campaigns promoting animal welfare.
Trisha Krishnan Love Affairs
In 2015, Trisha Krishnan got engaged to businessman Varun Manian. However, the engagement was later called off, and the actress chose to focus on her career. After her broken engagement, she has prioritised her film career and made a strong comeback with critically acclaimed roles.