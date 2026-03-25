Who Are YouTuber Armaan Malik’s Two Wives? First Wife Welcomes Baby Boy as Kritika Malik Shares First Photos | Inside Pics
Popular YouTuber Armaan Malik is once again making headlines as his first wife Payal Malik has welcomed a baby boy. Meanwhile, his second wife Kritika Malik shared the first adorable photos that are now going viral across social media. Here is everything you need to know about Armaan Malik’s two wives, their family dynamics, and the latest update.
Who Is Armaan Malik?
Armaan Malik is a well known YouTuber and social media influencer famous for his daily vlogs and family content. He gained wider recognition after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT with his wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik.
Meet First Wife Payal Malik
Payal Malik is Armaan Malik’s first wife and a content creator herself. She frequently appears in family vlogs and is known for her calm and supportive personality. Payal recently welcomed a baby boy, bringing joy to the entire Malik family.
Meet Second Wife Kritika Malik
Kritika Malik is Armaan Malik’s second wife and also a popular face on social media. She shares a close bond with Payal and often features in videos together. Kritika grabbed attention after sharing the first photos of the newborn, which quickly went viral among fans.
Baby Boy Arrival Celebration
The arrival of the baby boy has brought happiness to the Malik household. The family celebrated the special moment with love and excitement. Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages as soon as the news broke.
Family Dynamics and Public Attention
Armaan Malik’s relationship with his two wives continues to spark curiosity and debate online. Despite criticism, the family often shows unity and togetherness in their content, which keeps their audience engaged and invested in their journey.
Disclaimer
This content is based on publicly available information and social media updates. Viewers are advised to verify details from official sources.