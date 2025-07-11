- Home>
From Aishwarya Rai to Malavika Mohanan: Indian Stars Who Worked with International Directors
Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and other talented Indian actresses have made remarkable strides by working with acclaimed international directors. From global blockbusters to critically acclaimed dramas, these stars have showcased their versatility and put Indian talent on the world map.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - A Global Star
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has charmed international audiences with films like Bride and Prejudice by Gurinder Chadha and The Pink Panther 2 by Harald Zwart. Her grace and acting prowess made her one of the first Indian actresses to be widely recognized in global cinema.
Priyanka Chopra - Conquering Hollywood
Priyanka Chopra Jonas seamlessly transitioned from Bollywood to Hollywood, headlining the American TV series Quantico and starring in films like Baywatch directed by Seth Gordon. Her international projects have cemented her as a true global icon.
Deepika Padukone - Sharing Screen with Vin Diesel
Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, directed by D.J. Caruso. Her confident performance showcased her ability to stand out even in big-budget international action films.
Tabu - A Respected Global Talent
Tabu starred in The Namesake, directed by Mira Nair, and Life of Pi by Ang Lee. Both films highlighted her subtle yet powerful performances, making her one of India’s finest actresses to gain international acclaim.
Malavika Mohanan - Foraying into International Projects
Malavika Mohanan is the latest among Indian actresses exploring international opportunities. She has recently signed on for a global project, signaling her entry into the world stage and joining the league of globally recognized Indian actresses.
Freida Pinto - Slumdog Fame to Hollywood Regular
Freida Pinto rose to international fame with Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire. She went on to work with directors like Woody Allen (You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger) and Terrence Malick (Knight of Cups), becoming a familiar face in Western cinema.
Nimrat Kaur - Balancing Indian & Global Roles
Nimrat Kaur impressed with The Lunchbox, which gained worldwide appreciation, and then appeared in international series like Homeland (directed by various noted directors) and Wayward Pines. Her versatile choices reflect her global appeal.
(The information and images used in this presentation are intended for general informational and entertainment purposes only.)