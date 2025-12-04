From Saiyaara To Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 : Here’s What Movie Lovers Searched The Most On Google India In 2025
The Google India Year in Search 2025 showcases the most popular films that attracted the attention of the country, combining the new Bollywood stars, the gigantic South Indian masterpieces, and a waiting Hollywood sequel.
Saiyaara
A brooding, aspiring musician and a heartbroken lyricist find love as they navigate their personal struggles and collaborate on a hit song. Their romance is tested when one of them is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease, challenging their bond against fading memory.
Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1
Set in 300 CE, this epic explores the mystical origins of the Daiva tradition and the conflict between the Kadamba dynasty rulers and the indigenous people of the sacred Kantara forest. It is the story of Berme, a warrior-mystic who rises to defend his people's land and faith against the insatiable greed of a cruel king.
Coolie
A former coolie union leader, Deva, begins an investigation into the mysterious death of his close friend, which was initially dismissed as a heart attack. His quest for justice leads him into a high-octane battle against a powerful, violent crime syndicate operating at the Visakhapatnam port.
Final Destination
This highly anticipated sequel continues the story of Kabir and his protege, but this time they are on opposite sides, leading to a massive ideological conflict. The action-thriller is a key chapter in the spy universe, featuring a clash between two of India's biggest action stars.
Housefull 5
The fifth installment of the popular ensemble comedy-thriller franchise, where a huge cast of previous characters reunite for a chaotic event aboard a cruise ship. The fun quickly turns into a murder mystery as they try to unmask a serial killer who is among them.