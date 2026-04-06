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Home > World News > Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

Amid escalating tensions, Donald Trump extended a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. While issuing strong threats, he also signaled possible negotiations, as diplomatic efforts continue alongside rising military pressure.

Trump Sets Tuesday 8 PM Deadline
Trump Sets Tuesday 8 PM Deadline

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 6, 2026 05:29:14 IST

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Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

Rising tensions between the United States and Iran have taken a sharper turn as Donald Trump signaled an extended deadline for Tehran to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The move comes amid mounting pressure and heightened rhetoric surrounding the critical waterway, which plays a central role in global energy supplies.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!” The message followed a series of increasingly aggressive warnings directed at Iran over the past few days.

Escalating Deadline Pressure

Trump reinforced his stance with strong language, reminding Tehran of his ultimatum to either “make a deal” or “open the Strait.” He warned that failure to comply would result in severe consequences for Iran’s infrastructure.
“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the f****n’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” he stated in his post.

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The US President had initially set a 48-hour deadline late last month, which has since been extended multiple times. Reports indicate the deadline was pushed further to April 6, 8 p.m. ET, as discussions continued behind the scenes.

Threats and Diplomatic Signals

Despite the aggressive tone, Trump hinted at the possibility of a diplomatic breakthrough. In an earlier interview, he said, “There is a good chance, but if they don’t make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there,” suggesting negotiations were still underway.

Addressing concerns about civilians, he added, “They are living in fear. They are afraid we are gonna leave in the middle of the war, but we are not going to leave.”

In another statement, Trump claimed significant damage to Iranian infrastructure and urged immediate action.
“The biggest bridge in Iran comes tumbling down, never to be used again — Much more to follow! IT IS TIME FOR IRAN TO MAKE A DEAL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE, AND THERE IS NOTHING LEFT OF WHAT STILL COULD BECOME A GREAT COUNTRY!”

The situation highlights a volatile mix of military threats and ongoing diplomatic efforts as both sides navigate an increasingly tense standoff.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: Netanyahu Claims Israel Destroyed 70% of Iran’s Steel Industry and Vows Ongoing Strikes Amid Mounting Regional Tensions

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Tags: donald trumpIran tensionsstrait of hormuzus-iran conflict

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Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

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Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

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Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead
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