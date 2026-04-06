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Home > World News > Trump’s Tuesday 8 PM Deadline: What Happens If Iran Doesn’t Accept Deal To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz? 5 Possibilities Explained

Trump’s Tuesday 8 PM Deadline: What Happens If Iran Doesn’t Accept Deal To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz? 5 Possibilities Explained

Iran’s central military command has warned of a “much more devastating” response if civilian sites are targeted. The warning came after US President Donald Trump threatened to strike Iran’s infrastructure if Tehran fails to agree to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

ran warns of devastating retaliation after Donald Trump threatens infrastructure strikes; US, Iran discuss possible 45-day ceasefire. Photos: X.
ran warns of devastating retaliation after Donald Trump threatens infrastructure strikes; US, Iran discuss possible 45-day ceasefire. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 6, 2026 09:01:16 IST

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Trump’s Tuesday 8 PM Deadline: What Happens If Iran Doesn’t Accept Deal To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz? 5 Possibilities Explained

Iran’s central military command on Monday warned that it would respond with “much more devastating” action if its rivals target civilian sites. The warning followed remarks by US President Donald Trump, who threatened to destroy Iran’s civilian infrastructure.

At the same time, the United States, Iran, and a group of regional mediators are reportedly negotiating the terms of a potential 45-day ceasefire that could pave the way for a more permanent end to the conflict, according to a new report.

Iran Issues Warning Over Civilian Infrastructure After Trump Extends Deadline For Iran

Iran’s military leadership said any attack on civilian facilities would trigger a severe response. The statement came amid rising tensions after Trump publicly warned that key infrastructure inside Iran could be targeted if a deal is not reached.

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On Sunday, Trump appeared to extend his self-imposed deadline for Iran by 24 hours, demanding that Tehran agree to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz or face major infrastructure strikes.

“Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!”: Trump’s New Deadline

The new deadline was announced through a brief message posted on Truth Social, where Trump wrote, “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!’

Trump has not held any public events since delivering a national address on Wednesday. However, he conducted several short interviews with media outlets after announcing the dramatic rescue of a US airman and issuing a profanity-laced ultimatum directed at the Islamic Republic.

‘That Country Will Take 20 Years To Rebuild’: Trump

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump appeared to confirm the revised deadline and issued a stark warning about potential consequences.

“We are in a position that’s very strong, and that country will take 20 years to rebuild, if they’re lucky, if they have a country,” he said.

“And if they don’t do something by Tuesday evening, they won’t have any power plants, and they won’t have any bridges standing.”

Trump Says Negotiations Wiht Iran Underway

Speaking separately to Fox News, Trump suggested that negotiations with Iran were already underway and expressed optimism that a deal might be reached soon.

“I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now,” Trump said.

However, he also warned that failure to reach an agreement quickly could lead to drastic action.

“If they don’t make a deal and fast, I’m considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil,” he added.

In the same interview, Trump said Iranian negotiators had been given what he described as “immunity from death” during discussions and claimed Tehran had effectively conceded on the question of developing nuclear weapons.

“The big thing is they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon. They’re not even negotiating that point; it’s so easy,” Trump said.

“That’s already been conceded. Most of the points are conceded.”

‘Conflict Should End In Days’: Trump

In another interview with ABC News, the US president said he believed the conflict could end quickly.

“Days, not weeks,” Trump said, referring to the possible timeline for ending the confrontation.

However, he also cautioned that if negotiations fail, there would be “very little” that the United States would rule out in its response.

Iran Parliament Speaker Rejects ‘Reckless’ Threats

Iran’s parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf dismissed Trump’s warnings as irresponsible.

In a post on X, Qalibaf criticised the US president’s threats to target Iran’s infrastructure.

“You won’t gain anything through war crimes,” he wrote.

“The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game.”

Talks Underway For 45-Day Ceasefire

Despite the sharp rhetoric, diplomatic efforts appear to be underway behind the scenes. According to a report by Axios, the United States, Iran, and regional mediators are discussing the terms of a possible 45-day ceasefire.

Also Read: Did Donald Trump Threaten Nuclear Strike On Iran? What His ‘Tuesday 8 PM Eastern Time’ Message Means

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Trump’s Tuesday 8 PM Deadline: What Happens If Iran Doesn’t Accept Deal To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz? 5 Possibilities Explained
Trump’s Tuesday 8 PM Deadline: What Happens If Iran Doesn’t Accept Deal To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz? 5 Possibilities Explained
Trump’s Tuesday 8 PM Deadline: What Happens If Iran Doesn’t Accept Deal To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz? 5 Possibilities Explained
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