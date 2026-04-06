LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Did Donald Trump Threaten Nuclear Strike On Iran? What His ‘Tuesday 8 PM Eastern Time’ Message Means

Did Donald Trump Threaten Nuclear Strike On Iran? What His ‘Tuesday 8 PM Eastern Time’ Message Means

US President Donald Trump has extended his deadline to Iran by 24 hours, demanding the reopening of the critical Strait of Hormuz. In a cryptic Truth Social post, Trump wrote “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!” while warning of possible infrastructure strikes.

Trump extends Iran deadline by 24 hours over Strait of Hormuz blockade. Photos: X.
Trump extends Iran deadline by 24 hours over Strait of Hormuz blockade. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 6, 2026 07:42:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Donald Trump Threaten Nuclear Strike On Iran? What His ‘Tuesday 8 PM Eastern Time’ Message Means

US President Donald Trump on Sunday extended his self-imposed deadline for Iran by 24 hours, warning that Tehran must reach a deal to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz or face potential infrastructure attacks.

The new deadline was announced through a brief and cryptic message posted on Truth Social.

Trump Announces New Deadline On Iran

In the social media post, Trump wrote, “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!”

You Might Be Interested In

The revised deadline translates to 0000 GMT or 5:30 AM IST on Wednesday. The extension effectively gives Tehran another day to respond to Washington’s demands or risk the United States following through on threats to target key Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges.

Iran has previously condemned such threats, describing them as a “war crime.”

Trump Uses Expletives To Threaten Iran

The confrontation comes amid escalating tensions after Iran effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the US-Israeli bombing campaign on February 28.

The disruption of traffic through the strait has triggered fuel and gas shortages in several countries and pushed global oil prices higher. The resulting energy pressure has also created political challenges for the Trump administration during a crucial midterm election year in the United States.

In a separate remark tied to the standoff, Trump used harsh language while reiterating his demand for the waterway to be reopened.

“Open the fking strait, you crazy baards,” he said, alongside threats of possible retaliation.

Is Trump Threatening Iran with Nuclear Attack?

Trump’s rhetoric sparked intense speculation on social media regarding the nature of the potential US response.

Senior American journalist Aaron Rupar wrote on X, “It cannot be ruled out that this is a threat to use a nuclear weapon against Iran.”

Another user wrote, “Trump said if the Iranians don’t make a deal ‘we’re blowing up the whole country … if they don’t want to make a deal – their whole country is gone.’ That sounds a lot like a threat to use nuclear weapons against Iran.”

Iran Accuses US of Acting on Israel’s Behalf

Iran’s parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused Trump of acting in the interests of Israeli leadership and warned that Washington’s actions risk triggering a wider regional crisis.

Ghalibaf specifically alleged that Trump was operating at the behest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a message posted in English, the Iranian speaker said Tehran would not yield to intimidation and described the US stance as a violation of international law.

Meanwhile, Russia urged the United States to step back from ultimatums and return to diplomatic negotiations to prevent further escalation in the region.

Also Read: ‘We’re Going To Blow Everything Up’: US President Says Iran Deal Possible By Monday Or Warns Of ‘Total Destruction’ In Classic Trump Ultimatum

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-1Iran newsIran US Wariran us war newsnuclear attackus newsWorld news

RELATED News

Panic In San Marcos: Massive Wildfire Threatens California State University San Marcos, Evacuations Ordered

Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

Libya Coast Tragedy: Migrant Boat Capsizes At Sea, Two Dead Confirmed As Dozens Remain Missing Amid Rescue Efforts

Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

LATEST NEWS

Weather Report April 6: Rain and Hailstorm Alert Across Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir; Heatwave Likely After THIS Date

Artemis II Astronauts’ ‘Last Look At Earth’ Goes Viral: NASA Shares Stunning Crescent Planet Image From Orion

Did Donald Trump Threaten Nuclear Strike On Iran? What His ‘Tuesday 8 PM Eastern Time’ Message Means

The Boys Season 5: Release Date Mystery Deepens As Fans Await The Final Chapter, When And Where Can You Watch It?

Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

RCB vs CSK: Where Does Devdutt Padikkal Rank In Orange Cap Race? — Who Are The Top Run-Scorers In IPL 2026?

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR

Did Donald Trump Threaten Nuclear Strike On Iran? What His ‘Tuesday 8 PM Eastern Time’ Message Means

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Donald Trump Threaten Nuclear Strike On Iran? What His ‘Tuesday 8 PM Eastern Time’ Message Means

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Donald Trump Threaten Nuclear Strike On Iran? What His ‘Tuesday 8 PM Eastern Time’ Message Means
Did Donald Trump Threaten Nuclear Strike On Iran? What His ‘Tuesday 8 PM Eastern Time’ Message Means
Did Donald Trump Threaten Nuclear Strike On Iran? What His ‘Tuesday 8 PM Eastern Time’ Message Means
Did Donald Trump Threaten Nuclear Strike On Iran? What His ‘Tuesday 8 PM Eastern Time’ Message Means

QUICK LINKS