Did Donald Trump Threaten Nuclear Strike On Iran? What His ‘Tuesday 8 PM Eastern Time’ Message Means

US President Donald Trump on Sunday extended his self-imposed deadline for Iran by 24 hours, warning that Tehran must reach a deal to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz or face potential infrastructure attacks.

The new deadline was announced through a brief and cryptic message posted on Truth Social.

Trump Announces New Deadline On Iran

In the social media post, Trump wrote, “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!”

The revised deadline translates to 0000 GMT or 5:30 AM IST on Wednesday. The extension effectively gives Tehran another day to respond to Washington’s demands or risk the United States following through on threats to target key Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges.

Iran has previously condemned such threats, describing them as a “war crime.”

Trump Uses Expletives To Threaten Iran

The confrontation comes amid escalating tensions after Iran effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the US-Israeli bombing campaign on February 28.

The disruption of traffic through the strait has triggered fuel and gas shortages in several countries and pushed global oil prices higher. The resulting energy pressure has also created political challenges for the Trump administration during a crucial midterm election year in the United States.

In a separate remark tied to the standoff, Trump used harsh language while reiterating his demand for the waterway to be reopened.

“Open the fking strait, you crazy baards,” he said, alongside threats of possible retaliation.

Is Trump Threatening Iran with Nuclear Attack?

Trump’s rhetoric sparked intense speculation on social media regarding the nature of the potential US response.

Senior American journalist Aaron Rupar wrote on X, “It cannot be ruled out that this is a threat to use a nuclear weapon against Iran.”

Another user wrote, “Trump said if the Iranians don’t make a deal ‘we’re blowing up the whole country … if they don’t want to make a deal – their whole country is gone.’ That sounds a lot like a threat to use nuclear weapons against Iran.”

Iran Accuses US of Acting on Israel’s Behalf

Iran’s parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused Trump of acting in the interests of Israeli leadership and warned that Washington’s actions risk triggering a wider regional crisis.

Ghalibaf specifically alleged that Trump was operating at the behest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a message posted in English, the Iranian speaker said Tehran would not yield to intimidation and described the US stance as a violation of international law.

Meanwhile, Russia urged the United States to step back from ultimatums and return to diplomatic negotiations to prevent further escalation in the region.

Also Read: ‘We’re Going To Blow Everything Up’: US President Says Iran Deal Possible By Monday Or Warns Of ‘Total Destruction’ In Classic Trump Ultimatum