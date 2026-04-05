‘We’re Going To Blow Everything Up’: US President Says Iran Deal Possible By Monday Or Warns Of ‘Total Destruction’ In Classic Trump Ultimatum

Donald Trump is known for his bold, high-stakes approach to diplomacy, and his latest comments on Iran might be his most dramatic yet. Speaking about the rising tensions in the Middle East, Trump laid out a very narrow window for a massive shift in international relations. He claimed that he could either secure a historic deal with the Iranian government by this coming Monday or, if that fails, he is prepared to “blow everything up.” This “deal or disaster” ultimatum is classic Trump, using extreme pressure to try and force a seat at the table.

As per reports, the president made these remarks during a recent interview, where he criticized the current administration’s handling of Tehran. Trump argued that the U.S. has lost its “edge” and that the Iranian leadership no longer fears or respects American power. He insisted that his personal brand of negotiation is the only thing capable of stopping Iran’s nuclear ambitions and their influence across the region. “We’re going to have a deal by Monday,” Trump stated firmly, “or we’re going to blow everything up. It’s going to be one or the other.”

A Deadline Built on Maximum Pressure

When asked for specifics on what “blowing everything up” actually meant, Trump didn’t shy away from the aggressive tone. He clarified that he wasn’t necessarily talking about a full-scale ground war, but rather an absolute “total destruction” of the systems and infrastructure that allow the Iranian regime to function. He mentioned targeting oil refineries and nuclear sites, suggesting that if they don’t come to terms immediately, there won’t be a country left to negotiate for. It is a strategy of “maximum pressure” taken to its absolute logical extreme.

Trump’s critics and many foreign policy experts are worried that this kind of rhetoric is incredibly dangerous. They argue that backed-into-a-corner regimes often lash out rather than surrender. However, Trump maintains that the Iranian economy is already on the brink of collapse and that they are “dying to make a deal.” He claimed, “They’re in a position where they have to make a deal. They have no money, they have no nothing. If I’m the one across from them, it happens in twenty-four hours.”

The Shadow of the Nuclear Deal

This isn’t the first time Trump has tried to dismantle the status quo with Iran. During his first term, he famously pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 Nuclear Deal (the JCPOA), calling it “the worst deal ever negotiated.” He believes that by threatening total kinetic action now, he can skip the years of “boring” diplomatic meetings and get straight to a signature. “I don’t need years, I don’t need months,” he told the interviewer. “I need a weekend. By Monday morning, we either have a new world or we have no Iran.”

The timeline is what has everyone talking. Monday is only a few days away, making the “deal” seem more like a Hollywood script than a standard diplomatic process. Trump dismissed these concerns, saying that “the world is tired of waiting” and that his “strong-arm” tactics are the only language that “tough guys” in Tehran understand. Whether this is a serious policy shift or just more campaign-trail bravado remains to be seen, but the stakes for the Middle East have rarely felt higher.

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