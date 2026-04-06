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Home > World News > WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

Ukrainian long-range drones struck the Sheskharis terminal in Novorossiysk, breaching defenses and igniting a massive blaze. Key systems and docks were destroyed, halting oil exports via Transneft and disrupting Russia’s Black Sea energy supply chain.

Ukraine Drone Strike Triggers Massive Fire at Russia’s Novorossiysk Oil Port
Ukraine Drone Strike Triggers Massive Fire at Russia’s Novorossiysk Oil Port

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 6, 2026 05:21:39 IST

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WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

A huge fireball created an illuminated display that extended across the Black Sea area because Ukrainian long-range drones managed to breach Russian air defense systems and launch attacks against the Sheskharis oil terminal located in Novorossiysk. The local eyewitnesses described a sequence of loud explosions that created a fast-spreading fire that took over important parts of the facility, including its main loading docks and essential pumping systems.

The strategic port functions as a major Russian export point, which handles crude oil through its terminal connections to the extensive Transneft pipeline system. The thick black smoke that rises from the site creates a visible cloud that extends for several miles, which demonstrates the extensive damage that has resulted in an entire suspension of tanker loading activities.

The most recent escalation shows that Kyiv intends to destroy the economic system that supports the Kremlin’s military operations in Ukraine, while it represents the most severe disruption to Russian energy supply chains that has occurred during the ongoing conflict.

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Strategic Disruption

The aerial assault was executed with high accuracy to strike the central point that controlled the terminal’s maritime logistics operations.



The port operational system lost its capacity to manage high-pressure oil transfers because the attackers destroyed both the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) nodes, which functioned as the facility’s digital control center, and the physical piers. The mission used modern drone technology to overcome electronic warfare systems that protected the area from previous harassment attacks to achieve its objective.

The situation creates a technical restriction that prevents simple movement through it, thus creating a direct threat to the stability of Russian energy exports, which flow through the Black Sea.

Economic Aftermath

The strike damages multiple revenue sources for Moscow, which extends beyond the direct loss of oil operations. Novorossiysk serves as a fundamental element for international oil trade because its shutdown results in heightened insurance costs for all maritime traffic within that area.

The fire destroyed essential storage tanks and terminal berths No. 1 and 2, which served as vital facilities for handling large tanker operations.

The shipment stop at this hub creates a major financial burden for Russia while it delays operations of its hidden maritime fleet because of equipment shortages, which lengthen repair times.

Also Read: Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves as Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

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Tags: Novorossiysk port fireRussia oil terminal attackUkraine drone strike

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WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

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WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

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WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea
WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea
WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea
WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

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