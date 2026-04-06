Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

Authorities in Washington DC are searching for a person of interest after reports of gunfire near Lafayette Park, which is located just north of the White House.

The incident occurred at midnight, which caused federal and local law enforcement agencies to respond immediately. The United States Secret Service confirmed that officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area overnight.

Authorities conducted a complete search operation throughout the park and adjacent streets. Authorities did not locate a suspect at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Security Perimeter

The administrative district experienced a complete lockdown immediately after the discharge incident. Secret Service personnel established a security perimeter that extended around the 7-acre park together with the Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Park Police.

The gunfire incident forced an expansion of the restricted area, which had been established because Lafayette Park remained closed for several weeks during its scheduled renovations and the construction of a new White House ballroom. The forensic team conducted a search for shell casings and ballistic evidence, which required temporary road closures on nearby streets.

Officials confirmed that executive operations maintained their normal business operations during Easter weekend because President Trump occupied the White House while security teams increased their presence around the North Portico.

Investigation Focus

The federal investigation team is currently searching for both the person of interest and the vehicle that fled the scene of the shooting. The investigation team uses the White House complex surveillance system, which contains multiple cameras, to track the movements of the suspect.

The current incident receives high-priority status as a manhunt because someone fired a gun in a restricted airspace that connects to a high-security area. The district police department maintains its state of emergency because current intelligence reports that gunfire occurred as an isolated incident, yet no arrests have been made.

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