Raymond Shooting Horror: Police Officer Shot As Active Shooter Alert Triggers Panic Across A New Hampshire Town Overnight

An extreme situation in the peaceful community of Raymond, New Hampshire, led to the shooting of a police officer during a standoff.

The police operation started at 12:00 a.m. on Friday when officers found a man who had barricaded himself inside a house located at the intersection of Nottingham Road and Harriman Hill Road.

The initial reports described how the situation began as a welfare check but developed into an active shooter situation when the suspect started shooting weapons from inside the building.

The chaotic situation required an immediate response, which involved multiple agencies to control the danger while they established a security perimeter.

Officer Injury and Emergency Medical Response

The police officer shooting incident created an immediate need for tactical teams and medical personnel to respond. The suspect continued to fire his weapon through the windows of the house, which required ground units to protect themselves while they provided emergency medical treatment to the injured officer.

The scene remained unstable because of ongoing violence, which required medical evacuation helicopters to operate in the area for quick transportation to a Level 1 trauma center.

The existence of airborne medical support demonstrates the severe nature of the injuries sustained by the injured officer during the first gunfire exchange because his exact medical status remains unknown.

Public Safety Perimeters and Resident Evacuations

Authorities established an exclusion zone, which extends from the New Hampshire State Police and local departments, to protect the civilian population because of the ongoing ballistic threat.

The authorities ordered the complete evacuation of all residents who lived within the direct line of fire and in nearby properties throughout Harriman Hill Road. The authorities define the situation as an active tactical operation, which they use aerial surveillance to monitor the suspect’s movements inside the residence.

The public should steer clear of the entire Raymond area because traffic continues to be redirected while negotiators and SWAT teams attempt to reach a peaceful solution.

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