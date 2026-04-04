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Home > World News > Boston Horror: Suspect Shot After Stabbing Officers Near Northeastern University As Hemenway Street Erupts In Late-Night Chaos

Boston Horror: Suspect Shot After Stabbing Officers Near Northeastern University As Hemenway Street Erupts In Late-Night Chaos

A violent clash on Hemenway Street near Northeastern University led to an officer-involved shooting. Boston Police Department confirmed officers were stabbed, while the suspect remains in critical condition. Investigation continues.

Violence Near Northeastern University
Violence Near Northeastern University

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 4, 2026 23:34:14 IST

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Boston Horror: Suspect Shot After Stabbing Officers Near Northeastern University As Hemenway Street Erupts In Late-Night Chaos

The violent confrontation, which started on Hemenway Street near the Northeastern University campus, ended with an officer-involved shooting that placed a suspect into critical condition. The incident, which took place in a busy location that students and residents frequently visit, required a large emergency response.

The Boston Police Department announced that officers had to use lethal force because the situation developed at a rapid pace.

The suspect required medical treatment at a local hospital because of his life-threatening injuries, which he sustained during the exchange, while multiple officers from law enforcement needed urgent medical care at nearby facilities.

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Officer Injuries

The morning events created dangerous conditions that put police officers at risk. One officer sustained a significant stab wound during the altercation, while several others received treatment for their non-life-threatening injuries.

The emergency medical services operated efficiently to treat the injured personnel who needed immediate medical attention for their puncture wounds.

The confrontation’s intensity resulted in all officers expected to survive their injuries according to medical briefings, but the department focuses on treating the psychological and physical effects of the assault through its recovery programs.

Suspect Condition

The police shot their guns, and then they took the wounded suspect to a hospital for emergency medical treatment. Boston Police spokespeople have confirmed the individual remains in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon.

Forensic teams and investigators spent several hours examining the Hemenway Street area, which they used as a crime scene to determine the order of events during the conflict.

The investigation focuses on retrieving evidence from the shooting site because the authorities have not released information about the suspect’s identity and the reasons for his first attack.

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Tags: Boston Police DepartmentBoston shootingHemenway Street attackNortheastern University incident

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Boston Horror: Suspect Shot After Stabbing Officers Near Northeastern University As Hemenway Street Erupts In Late-Night Chaos

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Boston Horror: Suspect Shot After Stabbing Officers Near Northeastern University As Hemenway Street Erupts In Late-Night Chaos

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Boston Horror: Suspect Shot After Stabbing Officers Near Northeastern University As Hemenway Street Erupts In Late-Night Chaos
Boston Horror: Suspect Shot After Stabbing Officers Near Northeastern University As Hemenway Street Erupts In Late-Night Chaos
Boston Horror: Suspect Shot After Stabbing Officers Near Northeastern University As Hemenway Street Erupts In Late-Night Chaos
Boston Horror: Suspect Shot After Stabbing Officers Near Northeastern University As Hemenway Street Erupts In Late-Night Chaos

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