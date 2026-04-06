Yesterday IPL Match: Sanjiv Goenka ‘Emotional’ Reaction Post LSG’s First Win In IPL 2026 Goes Viral | Watch

Yesterday IPL Match: Following their first win in the ongoing IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka’s reactions from the stands became a topic of discussion for fans on social media yet again; however, the conversations were on the positive side. Notably, Goenka’s emotional reactions are often under scrutiny as he attends almost every game of LSG. On Sunday, Goenka was full of delight as Lucknow completed a win by 5 wickets with captain Rishabh Pant remaining unbeaten to take his side home.

LSG bowlers, led by the veteran Mohammed Shami, were instrumental in LSG’s dominance over SRH as they reduced them to 22 for 3 in the Powerplay itself.

Goenka was all smiles as he spotted holding a picture of Lord Tirupati after SRH lost their top batter one-by-one.

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium provided help to fast bowlers as Shami utilised the conditions to secure early wickets.

Every time a wicket fell, Cameras captured Goenka grinning in the audience following the wicket. He then took out a photo of Lord Tirupati and sought blessings. Check out the reactions here:

LSG team Owner Sanjeev Goenka in the strands today #SRHvsLSG pic.twitter.com/ukelyE8ixx — flicksX18 (@flicks_X18) April 5, 2026

🚨EMOTIONAL SANJIV GOENKA AFTER LSG’S FIRST WIN IN IPL 2026 🚨 The man who gets criticised left, right and centre… but nobody can question his PASSION! ❤️#SRHvsLSG pic.twitter.com/9oCYSJQmO1 — Khan (@ccricket713) April 5, 2026







Pant’s Return To Form

Goenka’s reaction to his team captain’s knock also attracted a lot of attention on social media. Notably, images of Goenka hugging Pant also went viral on X.

After an unfortunate run out in the campaign opener, Rishabh showed some signs of form during a 50-ball 68* during a chase of 157 runs against SRH at Hyderabad on Sunday. While Pant did not look at his swashbuckling best during the innings, barely scoring at a run-a-ball at one point, his finishing in the final over with nine needed showed why the left-hander cannot be counted out in white-ball cricket.

LSG opted to bowl first and managed to reduce SRH to 26/4, but a 116-run stand between Heinrich Klaasen (62 in 41 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (56 in 33 balls, with three fours and five sixes) took the team to 156/9 in 20 overs.

Shami (2/9), Prince Yadav (2/34), and Avesh Khan (2/36) were among the pick of the bowlers, while Manimaran Siddharth (1/29) was economical.

with inputs from agency

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