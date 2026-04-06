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Home > Sports News > RCB vs CSK: Where Does Devdutt Padikkal Rank In Orange Cap Race? — Who Are The Top Run-Scorers In IPL 2026?

RCB vs CSK: Where Does Devdutt Padikkal Rank In Orange Cap Race? — Who Are The Top Run-Scorers In IPL 2026?

Devdutt Padikkal climbed to fourth in the IPL 2026 Orange Cap race after his fifty in the RCB vs CSK clash. Sameer Rizvi leads run-scorers, while Heinrich Klaasen and Rohit Sharma remain close as competition intensifies early in the season.

Devdutt Padikkal and Heinrich Klaasen rank among the top five in the Orange Cap leaderboard. Image Credit: ANI
Devdutt Padikkal and Heinrich Klaasen rank among the top five in the Orange Cap leaderboard. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 6, 2026 00:54:16 IST

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RCB vs CSK: Where Does Devdutt Padikkal Rank In Orange Cap Race? — Who Are The Top Run-Scorers In IPL 2026?

IPL 2026 Orange Cap: The run-fest at Chinnaswamy Stadium between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings saw Devdutt Padikkal making huge jumps in the race for the Orange Cap. The left-handed batter for the defending champions moved to the 4th spot on the leaderboard. Currently, the Orange Cap is donned by Delhi Capitals’ Sameer Rizvi. Rizvi has scored 160 runs in two games so far and has been named the player of the match in both games, sealing the win for his team.

Earlier in the day, Heinrich Klaasen played a great knock for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Lucknow Super Giants. The South African batter scored 62 runs in the first innings to climb to the second spot in the Orange Cap leaderboard. Check out the full list of the highest run-getters in IPL 2026 below. 

Most Runs in IPL 2026 Orange Cap

Position

You Might Be Interested In

Player

Team

Matches

Runs

Strike Rate

Average

Highest Score

1

Sameer Rizvi

Delhi Capitals

2

160

163.26

160.00

90

2

Heinrich Klaasen

Sunrisers Hyderabad

3

145

147.95

48.33

62

3

Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians

2

113

176.56

56.50

78

4

Devdutt Padikkal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

2

111

201.81

55.50

61

5

Cooper Connolly

Punjab Kings

2

108

163.63

108.00

72*

6

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Kolkata Knight Riders

2

103

177.58

51.50

52

7

Sarfaraz Khan

Chennai Super Kings

3

99

202.04

33.00

50

8

Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

2

97

173.21

97.00

69*

9

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Sunrisers Hyderabad

3

96

152.38

32.00

56

10

Ishan Kishan

Sunrisers Hyderabad

3

95

186.27

31.66

80

RCB vs SRH: Devdutt Padikkal continues fine form in IPL 2026

Devdutt Padikkal scored his second fifty in the IPL 2026. The left-handed batter has been in fine form since the start of the season for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has not only amassed the runs for the defending champions but has done so while batting at a fairly quick rate, making sure that he is batting with a high intent. 

In the opening game against SRH, Padikkal scored 61 runs in only 26 balls, setting up the foundation for RCB’s successful chase of 202 runs. In his second game of the season, Padikkal struggled early in the innings against the Chennai Super Kings. However, he quickly bounced back and scored his second half-century of the season. Padikkal was dismissed after scoring 50 runs off 29 deliveries. 

Also Read: RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

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RCB vs CSK: Where Does Devdutt Padikkal Rank In Orange Cap Race? — Who Are The Top Run-Scorers In IPL 2026?
RCB vs CSK: Where Does Devdutt Padikkal Rank In Orange Cap Race? — Who Are The Top Run-Scorers In IPL 2026?
RCB vs CSK: Where Does Devdutt Padikkal Rank In Orange Cap Race? — Who Are The Top Run-Scorers In IPL 2026?
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