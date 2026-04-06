RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: It is the end of the first week at the 19th season of the Indian Premier League, and the purple cap remains on the head of Ravi Bishnoi. However, the leg-spinner, having taken five wickets, is joined by three pacers. Apart from Bishnoi, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Jacob Duffy, and Anshul Kamboj have also taken five wickets each.

Duffy, playing only his second game of the season, picked up two wickets against the Chennai Super Kings. The pacer for RCB was named the player of the match in their first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he picked up three wickets. Meanwhile, CSK’s Anshul Kamboj picked up a wicket as well to climb in the purple cap rankings for the season. Check out the latest purple cap rankings below.

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 Purple Cap

RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy and Anshul Kamboj take jumps in the purple cap race

Anshul Kamboj, bowling first for Chennai Super Kings, picked up a solitary wicket. The right-arm pacer got the big wicket of Virat Kohli with a hard length delivery. He got extra bounce from the surface to trouble Kohli. Kamboj conceded 52 runs in his four overs.

In the second innings, Jacob Duffy once again showcased a great performance with the new ball, picking up a couple of wickets. Duffy dismissed the two CSK openers, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson. The Kiwi pacer went for 58 runs in his spell.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR