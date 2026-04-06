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Home > Sports News > RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

IPL 2026 Purple Cap race intensifies as Ravi Bishnoi leads with five wickets, joined by Jacob Duffy, Anshul Kamboj and Vijaykumar Vyshak. RCB vs CSK clash saw Duffy and Kamboj rise, shaking up top wicket-takers rankings early in the season.

Jacob Duffy and Anshul Kamboj made huge jumps in Purple Cap rankings after RCB vs CSK. Image Credit: ANI
Jacob Duffy and Anshul Kamboj made huge jumps in Purple Cap rankings after RCB vs CSK. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: April 6, 2026 00:17:12 IST

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RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: It is the end of the first week at the 19th season of the Indian Premier League, and the purple cap remains on the head of Ravi Bishnoi. However, the leg-spinner, having taken five wickets, is joined by three pacers. Apart from Bishnoi, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Jacob Duffy, and Anshul Kamboj have also taken five wickets each.

Duffy, playing only his second game of the season, picked up two wickets against the Chennai Super Kings. The pacer for RCB was named the player of the match in their first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he picked up three wickets. Meanwhile, CSK’s Anshul Kamboj picked up a wicket as well to climb in the purple cap rankings for the season. Check out the latest purple cap rankings below.

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 Purple Cap

Position

You Might Be Interested In

Player

Team

Matches

Wickets

Economy

Average

Best Bowling Figures

1

Ravi Bishnoi

Rajasthan Royals

2

5

8.14

11.4

4/41

2

Vijaykumar Vyshak

Punjab Kings

2

5

9.00

14.40

3/34

3

Jacob Duffy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

2

5

10.00

16.00

3/22

4

Anshul Kamboj

Chennai Super Kings

3

5

11.43

24.40

2/27

5

Natarajan

Delhi Capitals

2

4

7.57

13.25

3/29

6

Prince Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants

2

4

7.71

13.50

2/20

7

Harsh Dubey

Sunrisers Hyderabad

2

4

7.77

17.50

2/18

8

Lungi Ngidi

Delhi Capitals

2

4

7.95

15.25

3/27

9

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

2

4

9.00

18.00

3/41

10

Prasidh Krishna

Gujarat Titans

2

4

9.00

18.00

3/29

11

Jaydev Unadkat

Sunrisers Hyderabad

3

4

10.16

25.00

3/21

12

Blessing Muzarabani

Kolkata Knight Riders

2

4

10.71

18.75

4/41

RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy and Anshul Kamboj take jumps in the purple cap race

Anshul Kamboj, bowling first for Chennai Super Kings, picked up a solitary wicket. The right-arm pacer got the big wicket of Virat Kohli with a hard length delivery. He got extra bounce from the surface to trouble Kohli. Kamboj conceded 52 runs in his four overs.

In the second innings, Jacob Duffy once again showcased a great performance with the new ball, picking up a couple of wickets. Duffy dismissed the two CSK openers, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson. The Kiwi pacer went for 58 runs in his spell.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR

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Tags: ahmedabadAnshul KambojBlessing Muzarabanichennai super kingschinnaswamy stadiumcskHarsh DubeyIPL 2026IPL 2026 Purple CapJacob DuffyJaydev UnadkatLungi Ngidimost wicketsMost wickets in IPLMost wickets in IPL 2026NatarajanPrasidh KrishnaPurple Caprajasthan royalsRavi BishnoircbRCB vs CSKRoyal Challengers BengaluruRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super KingsRRVijaykumar Vyshak

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RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?
RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?
RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?
RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

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