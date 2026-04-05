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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR

IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR

Check out the IPL 2026 Points Table on April 5 after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Chennai Super Kings convincingly in the RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. With this win, RCB climb to the top spot at the IPL 2026 points table. Here’s a look at the updated IPL 2026 points table, team standings, and key changes after the RCB vs CSK match.

RCB climb to the top of IPL 2026 points table. Image Credit: ANI
RCB climb to the top of IPL 2026 points table. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 5, 2026 23:42:08 IST

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IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR

IPL 2026 Points Table: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won convincingly, defeating Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs in the Southern Derby clash. Hosting the clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the defending champions got off to a great start. RCB, in the opening power play, scored 51 runs while losing the solitary wicket of Virat Kohli. While Kohli could not replicate his form from the previous game, the other RCB batters made the best use of the batting-friendly conditions. Tim David was the star performer for the hosts; he scored 70 runs in only 25 balls, hitting eight sixes and three fours. Devdutt Padikkal scored his second fifty of the season. Meanwhile, with the ball in hand, five of the six RCB bowlers were among the wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets in the four overs. 

IPL 2026 Points Table

Position

Teams

You Might Be Interested In

Matches

Wins

Losses

No Result

Points

Net Run Rate

1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

2

2

0

0

4

+2.501

2

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

2

2

0

0

4

+2.233

3

Delhi Capitals (DC)

2

2

0

0

4

+1.17

4

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

2

2

0

0

4

+0.637

5

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

3

1

2

0

2

+0.275

6

Mumbai Indians (MI)

2

1

1

0

2

-0.206

7

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

2

1

1

0

2

-0.542

8

Gujarat Titans (GT)

2

0

2

0

0

-0.509

9

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

2

0

2

0

0

-1.964

10

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

3

0

3

0

0

-2.517

RCB vs CSK: Tim David and batters star for defending champs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru continued their fine form in the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. The defending champions comfortably defeated Chennai Super Kings by a whopping margin of 43 runs. Tim David, along with other batters, starred for the defending champions with the bat in hand. The Australian remained unbeaten and scored 70 runs in only 25 balls. During his knock, David struck eight sixes and three fours. 

Devdutt Padikkal hit his second fifty of the tournament. Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar (48*), Phil Salt (46), and Virat Kohli with 28 off 18 made useful contributions in the first innings as RCB scored 250 runs. 

In the second innings, Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed three wickets while Jacob Duffy, Krunal Pandya, and Abhinandan Singh picked up two wickets each. Sarfaraz Khan, with 50 off 25, remained the top-scorer for the Chennai Super Kings as they failed to chase down the humongous total.

Also Read: RCB vs CSK: Have Chennai Super Kings Ever Conceded 250 in IPL History? Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Record-Breaking 250/3 Stuns Chinnaswamy in IPL 2026 Clash

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IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR
IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR
IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR
IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR

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