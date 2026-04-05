RCB vs CSK: Have Chennai Super Kings Ever Conceded 250 in IPL History? Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Record-Breaking 250/3 Stuns Chinnaswamy in IPL 2026 Clash

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batters were on a roll against Chennai Super Kings in the Southern derby of the IPL 2026 edition at home as they posted 250/3 in 20 overs. This is the first time that CSK have conceded 250 runs. The previous highest score conceded by the Super Kings was 231/4 by Punjab Kings in Cuttack on May 7, 2014 and 231/3 by Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on May 10, 2024.

Opening the innings, Virat Kohli and Phil Salt provided a quick start to the side as they posted 37 in just over 4 overs before Kohli departed for 28 off 18. Salt was the next one to return back for 46 off 30. But it was Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar who took the onus on themselves and provided the resistance.

The two put up 58-run stand for the third wicket before Devdutt was eventually undone by Jamie Overton for 50 off 29. Patidar continued with his form but it was Tim David’s onslaught that pushed CSK totally on the back foot. The right-handed batter took on the Super Kings bowler with authority and smashed them all around the park.

The penultimate over saw David clock Overton for four sixes and a four, including a hat-trick of sixes, bringing up his fifty in 21 balls, with two fours and eight sixes. RCB ended their innings at 250/3, with David and Patidar putting on a show for the fans with a 99-run stand in 35 balls.

Anshul Kamboj (1/52 in four overs), Overton (1/42 in three overs), Dube (1/30 in two overs) were taken to cleaners even though they got a wicket. Matt Henry (0/36 in three overs) was also brutalised.

#RCB dealing in 6️⃣s 🎥 Both Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal clear the rope to push the run rate above 9 📈 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/PkhPvxcU44#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/zCe2QKN5Zx — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 5, 2026

David ended up getting 70* off 25 that included eight maximums and three boundaries.

Also Read: RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Peak Virushka Moment as Anushka Sharma Lauds Virat Kohli’s No-Look Maximum | WATCH Viral Video

