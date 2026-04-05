RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Peak Virushka Moment as Anushka Sharma Lauds Virat Kohli’s No-Look Maximum | WATCH Viral Video

Virat Kohli’s stay at the crease against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday was a brief one as he struck 28 off 18. But the highlight of his innings was the no-look six that he hit against Matt Henry. The pacer bowled an over pitched delivery that was dispatched for a maximum by the flamboyant batter and it was acknowledged by his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who was sitting in the stands.

The right-handed batter was dropped on one occasion before eventually getting out to Anshul Kamboj in Bengaluru.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ‘Southern Derby’ of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2026, on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After winning the toss, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said that the wicket looks like a high-scoring one. He also noted that MS Dhoni is recovering and may play soon, and expressed confidence in the team. He confirmed the same playing 11 as in the last match.

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙙𝙤𝙚𝙨𝙣’𝙩 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣 𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠 😮‍💨@imVkohli turns a good length into a maximum with ease 🤌#TATAIPL 2026 | #RCBvCSK | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/2TGcMIndez pic.twitter.com/wQuV6oqesr — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 5, 2026

“We will bowl first. Obviously, high scoring ground. Looks like a good pitch, there’s going to be some runs. We’ll look to restrict them as much as possible. MS is getting back slowly, sometimes it taks time, if he’s ready to play, it’ll be soon. The first game was disappointing, but our batting was much better in the second game. Everyone is feeling confident. Same team for us,” Gaikwad said at the toss.

Defending champions RCB are coming into the match confident, as they registered a comprehensive six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their season opener. RCB also hold a 3-0 advantage over the Men in Yellow as both teams’ last three IPL encounters have ended with RCB coming out on top.

CSK, meanwhile, are reeling from back-to-back losses. They suffered their first setback of the season at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals, and then faced another defeat against the Punjab Kings at Chepauk. The team will aim to get back on track with a win against the Rajat Patidar-led side.

RCB vs CSK playing 11s:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy.

RCB Impact subs: Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed.

CSK Impact subs: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh.

Also Read: WATCH | Sanjiv Goenka Hugs Rishabh Pant After LSG Win in IPL 2026, Video Goes Viral

