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Home > Sports News > RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

RCB crushed CSK by 43 runs at the Chinnaswamy. Tim David (70*) and Devdutt Padikkal (50) powered RCB to a massive 250. Read the full IPL 2026 match report.

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs. Photo Indian Premier League- X
RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs. Photo Indian Premier League- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 5, 2026 23:47:41 IST

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RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessed a masterclass in modern T20 batting on Sunday night as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) delivered a clinical performance to dismantle Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 43 runs. In a match defined by sheer brute force and strategic brilliance, RCB notched their second consecutive win of the IPL 2026 season, leaving the Chennai bowlers with few answers in the face of a record-breaking onslaught.

Invited to bat first on a surface that initially showed a “hint of slowness,” RCB’s top order quickly turned the pitch into a batting paradise. The foundation was laid by Phil Salt, who played a brisk knock of 46, but the real momentum shifted during the middle overs. Devdutt Padikkal looked in sublime touch, anchoring the innings with a 29-ball 50. Padikkal was the glue for two vital stands: a 56-run partnership with Salt and a lightning-fast 58-run alliance with his captain, Rajat Patidar.

However, the definitive “towelling” of the CSK attack came from Tim David. Entering the fray with intent, David went on a marauding run, smashing 70 runs off just 25 deliveries. His range-hitting was nothing short of mind-blowing, clearing the boundaries with ease and forcing the CSK captain to constantly shuffle his field to no avail. Not to be outdone, skipper Patidar played a captain’s knock, finishing unbeaten on 48 from a mere 19 balls. Their collective effort propelled RCB to an imposing total of 250 for 3—a target that exerted scoreboard pressure from the very first ball of the second innings.

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Chennai’s chase started with promise but was marred by the sheer magnitude of the required run rate. While Sarfaraz Khan showed significant stomach for the fight—top-scoring with a valiant 50 off 25 balls—the lack of a massive partnership meant the visitors were always behind the eight-ball. Despite some late-order fireworks, the CSK batting lineup was eventually bundled out for 207.

The 43-run margin of victory reflected RCB’s dominance in all three departments. Beyond the batting fireworks, the Bengaluru bowlers utilized the scoreboard pressure effectively, varying their pace to exploit the slight grip offered by the surface. This victory not only cements RCB’s growing momentum in the tournament but also serves as a warning to the rest of the league: with their middle order firing at such a high strike rate, the Chinnaswamy remains a fortress that is nearly impossible to breach. For CSK, the loss highlights a pressing need to recalibrate their bowling death-overs strategy as the 2026 season intensifies.

Read More: RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat

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Tags: Bengaluru vs ChennaiBhuvneshwar Kumarchennai super kingschinnaswamy stadiumcricket highlightsCricket newsdevdutt-padikkalHigh Scoring Matcheshome-hero-pos-4IPL 2026IPL 2026 Points TableIPL recordsMatch 11Rajat PatidarRCB vs CSKRoyal Challengers Bengalurusarfaraz khanT20 cricketTim David

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RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs
RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs
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