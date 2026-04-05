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Home > Sports News > RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat

History made at Chinnaswamy! Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes the first fast bowler to 200 IPL wickets during RCB vs CSK.

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat. Photo X
RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 5, 2026 23:10:05 IST

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RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, often a graveyard for bowlers, became the backdrop for a historic milestone on Sunday night. During Match 11 of IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar etched his name into the record books, becoming the first fast bowler in history to take 200 wickets in the Indian Premier League.

Entering the high-stakes clash against Chennai Super Kings, Bhuvneshwar was just one scalp away from the double-century mark. He didn’t keep the Bengaluru fans waiting for long. Defending a massive total of 250, Bhuvneshwar struck on the second ball of his opening spell. With a trademark delivery that induced a false stroke, he dismissed CSK opener Ayush Mhatre, who was caught by RCB captain Rajat Patidar for just 1 run.

While Yuzvendra Chahal (currently at 224 wickets) was the first player overall to cross the 200-wicket threshold, Bhuvneshwar’s achievement carries a unique weight. In a league dominated by high-scoring totals and flat tracks, maintaining the longevity and precision required for a pacer to reach 200 wickets is an extraordinary feat of fitness and skill.

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Bhuvneshwar now stands alone at the top of the pace-bowling charts. He has officially moved past legendary figures like Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo. Bumrah, the backbone of the Mumbai Indians, currently sits at 183 wickets from 147 games. Bravo, who retired with 183 wickets across his stints with MI, CSK, and Gujarat Lions, now shares the second spot among quicks, trailing Bhuvneshwar by a significant margin.

In the overall pantheon of IPL greats, the leaderboard is now a star-studded trio. Chahal remains the pace-setter at the top, followed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Slotted in third place overall is Kolkata Knight Riders’ icon Sunil Narine, who has 193 wickets to his name—the most by any player for a single franchise.

Despite not featuring in the national side since late 2022, Bhuvneshwar has proven that his “swing king” credentials remain intact. His ability to evolve from a pure Powerplay specialist to a reliable death bowler has allowed him to thrive for over a decade in the world’s most competitive league. For RCB, this milestone isn’t just a personal victory for their lead pacer; it is a statement of intent in their IPL 2026 campaign. As the fireworks went off in Bengaluru, the message was clear: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not just a veteran—he is an undisputed legend of the game.

Read More: RCB vs CSK: Have Chennai Super Kings Ever Conceded 250 in IPL History? Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Record-Breaking 250/3 Stuns Chinnaswamy in IPL 2026 Clash

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Tags: 200 IPL WicketsBhuvneshwar Kumarchennai super kingsIPL 2026IPL recordsRCB vs CSKRoyal Challengers Bengaluru

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RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat

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RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat

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RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat
RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat
RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat
RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat

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