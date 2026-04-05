Will 2021 Nandigram Fate Repeat For Mamata Banerjee In Bhabanipur? Decoding BJP’s Strategy Of Fielding Suvendu Adhikari From Two Seats In West Bengal Elections

As West Bengal heads toward the 2026 Assembly elections, a high-voltage political battle is brewing in Bhabanipur.

At the centre is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, once again facing her fiercest rival, Suvendu Adhikari.

The big question: can the shock of Nandigram 2021 repeat itself in her own political backyard?

The BJP’s decision to field Adhikari from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur has turned this contest into more than just an electoral fight; it is now a battle of perception, prestige, and psychological dominance.

Is BJP Trying to Create a ‘Tactical Web’ Around Mamata Banerjee?

The BJP’s strategy appears calculated and layered. By pitting Suvendu Adhikari against Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, the party is attempting to create a political “Tactical web” , a situation where entry is easy but exit is difficult.

Bhabanipur is not just another constituency; it is Mamata’s political anchor. After losing Nandigram in 2021, she returned to power through a resounding bypoll victory here. By forcing a direct contest in this seat, the BJP is trying to turn her safest turf into a high-pressure battleground.

The idea is simple: keep Mamata tied down in Bhabanipur, limit her statewide campaign, and force her into a defensive posture.

Why Has BJP Fielded Suvendu Adhikari from Two Seats?

Fielding Suvendu Adhikari from both Bhabanipur and Nandigram is both symbolic and strategic. In 2021, Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram by a narrow margin, a victory that gave the BJP a powerful narrative boost.

Recreating that rivalry in Bhabanipur shifts the contest from a rural stronghold to an urban constituency in Kolkata. It allows the BJP to test its growing urban appeal while simultaneously targeting Mamata’s personal political base.

More importantly, this dual-seat strategy ensures constant pressure on the Trinamool leadership. Even a close fight in Bhabanipur would help the BJP weaken the perception of Mamata’s invincibility.

Can BJP Restrict Mamata’s Statewide Campaign?

Mamata Banerjee is the Trinamool Congress’ biggest campaigner, and her presence across constituencies often boosts the party’s prospects. The BJP’s move appears designed to disrupt this advantage.

A tight contest in Bhabanipur could force Mamata to spend more time securing her own seat rather than campaigning across all 23 districts. This could impact Trinamool’s performance in closely contested constituencies where her presence is crucial.

In essence, the BJP is not just contesting a seat it is attempting to reshape the campaign dynamics across the state.

Does Bhabanipur’s Demography Give BJP an Edge?

Bhabanipur’s unique social composition makes it a fascinating electoral battleground. Often described as a “mini Bharat,” nearly 40% of its voters belong to non-Bengali communities such as Gujaratis, Marwaris, Punjabis, and Odias, while Muslims make up around 20%.

Traditionally, this mix has favoured Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress. However, the BJP sees an opportunity among non-Bengali business communities, who are often perceived to lean towards the party.

Recent political messaging and outreach efforts suggest both sides are actively targeting these voter blocs, adding unpredictability to what was once considered a safe seat.

Will Voter Roll Changes Impact the Outcome?

Another factor adding intrigue is the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls. Reports indicate that tens of thousands of names have been deleted, with several more under scrutiny.

While the BJP maintains that these were duplicate or invalid entries, the Trinamool Congress has alleged that genuine voters were removed. Mamata Banerjee has even called it a conspiracy involving the BJP and the Election Commission.

If these changes significantly alter voter composition, they could play a decisive role in a closely fought contest.

Is This Battle More Psychological Than Electoral?

Beyond numbers, the Bhabanipur contest is deeply symbolic. For the BJP, defeating Mamata Banerjee in her own constituency would deliver a massive psychological blow to the Trinamool Congress.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has amplified this narrative, calling a potential BJP win in Bhabanipur a “shortcut” to political change in West Bengal. The messaging is clear: this is not just about one seat, but about shifting momentum.

For Mamata, a victory would reaffirm her dominance and erase the lingering shadow of Nandigram. A loss, however, would mark a significant political setback.

Can Mamata Banerjee Break Through BJP’s Strategy?

Despite the BJP’s aggressive approach, Mamata Banerjee enters the contest with strong advantages. She won Bhabanipur by a massive margin in the 2021 bypoll, and the seat has remained a Trinamool stronghold for over a decade.

Her grassroots network, welfare schemes, and personal connect with voters could help neutralise the BJP’s strategy. However, the narrowing margins seen in recent elections suggest that the contest may not be as one-sided as before.

What is coming up in West Bengal Battle?

The Bhabanipur showdown between Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari is shaping up to be one of the defining contests of the 2026 West Bengal elections.

Whether the BJP’s Tactical web succeeds or Mamata breaks through it will only be clear when voters cast their ballots. But one thing is certain this battle is no longer just about Bhabanipur. It is about narrative, momentum, and the future political trajectory of West Bengal.

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