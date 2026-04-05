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Home > Offbeat News > Massive 60-Foot Swing Ride Collapses At Uttar Pradesh Fair, Injuring Over 30, Including Children | Disturbing Visuals Emerge

Massive 60-Foot Swing Ride Collapses At Uttar Pradesh Fair, Injuring Over 30, Including Children | Disturbing Visuals Emerge

A 60-foot swing ride collapsed at a fair in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar, injuring over 30 people, including children, and triggering panic among the crowd. Initial reports point to overloading and possible safety lapses, with authorities launching an investigation into the incident.

Massive 60-Foot Swing Ride Collapses At Uttar Pradesh Fair, Injuring Over 30, Including Children | Disturbing Visuals Emerge (Photo: X)
Massive 60-Foot Swing Ride Collapses At Uttar Pradesh Fair, Injuring Over 30, Including Children | Disturbing Visuals Emerge (Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 5, 2026 09:39:23 IST

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Massive 60-Foot Swing Ride Collapses At Uttar Pradesh Fair, Injuring Over 30, Including Children | Disturbing Visuals Emerge

A horrifying incident occurred in a fair in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh when a giant 60-foot swing ride collapsed in the middle of its run, injuring at least 30 individuals including women and children. It happened when the Bhainsaha (Chait Barni) Mela, a well known local festival, was taking place and many people attended it. As the towering structure suddenly collapsed, eye witnesses witnessed scenes of chaos, riders were thrown off and people who were watching the incident broke into panic. 

Watch The Video: Swing Ride Collapses At Uttar Pradesh Fair

Early reports indicate that the swing was greatly overcrowded during the accident with almost 80 individuals reportedly aboard. The authorities believe that overloading, as well as potential structural or safety failures, might have played a role in the collapse. Some of the victims were seriously injured with over 10 being in critical conditions. Rescue operations were going on in a challenging environment with emergency services rushing to the location and immediately taking the injured to the nearby hospitals where they were to receive treatment. 




The event has brought about serious issues pertaining to safety level in the public fairs and amusement rides. The initial investigations are oriented towards the poor anchoring and insufficient safety checks as possible causes. Authorities have initiated an investigation in order to ascertain responsibility and avert such tragedies in future. With the images of the gruesome event making their way to the internet, the center of attention is currently shifted towards the introduction of more strict laws and the need to make sure that such mass entertainment venues are properly equipped with safety measures.

Also Read: Viral Video Exposes Expiry Date Scam: Soft Drink Label Easily Wiped Off With Hand Sanitiser, Sparks Safety Fears

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Tags: fair tragedy Indiahome-hero-pos-10Kushinagar mela mishapRide Collapses At Uttar Pradesh FairRide Collapses At Uttar Pradesh Fair videoswing ride collapseup newsUttar Pradesh fair accident

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Massive 60-Foot Swing Ride Collapses At Uttar Pradesh Fair, Injuring Over 30, Including Children | Disturbing Visuals Emerge

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Massive 60-Foot Swing Ride Collapses At Uttar Pradesh Fair, Injuring Over 30, Including Children | Disturbing Visuals Emerge

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Massive 60-Foot Swing Ride Collapses At Uttar Pradesh Fair, Injuring Over 30, Including Children | Disturbing Visuals Emerge
Massive 60-Foot Swing Ride Collapses At Uttar Pradesh Fair, Injuring Over 30, Including Children | Disturbing Visuals Emerge
Massive 60-Foot Swing Ride Collapses At Uttar Pradesh Fair, Injuring Over 30, Including Children | Disturbing Visuals Emerge
Massive 60-Foot Swing Ride Collapses At Uttar Pradesh Fair, Injuring Over 30, Including Children | Disturbing Visuals Emerge

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