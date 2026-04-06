4 Days, Dense Forest, No Help: How Missing Kerala IT Professional Trekker Survives Without Food or Network in Haunting Karnataka Jungle?

A 36-year-old IT professional from Kerala has been safely rescued after going missing for four days during a trek in Karnataka’s Koagu district. Sharanya, who had set out to climb the Tadiandamol peak, got separated from her group while descending and lost her way in the dense forest.

With no mobile network, limited water, and no food, she spent four days alone in the jungle, facing heavy rain and the constant risk of wild animals. Despite the harsh conditions, she kept moving in search of help until locals finally spotted her.

Who Is Missing Kerala IT Professional Found in Karnataka Jungle?

Sharanya, an IT professional from Kozhikode, went for a trek to Tandiandamol peak on April 2 with a group of 15 people and a guide. However, when the group returned to the base camp later that day, she was missing. A search operation was started immediately.

After being rescued, Sharanya told reporters that she got lost while coming down the hill. She said she couldn’t see anyone from her group and accidentally took a path on the left, after which she was unable to find her way back.

How Missing Kerala IT Professional Survives Without Food or Network in Haunting Karnataka Jungle?

With just a 500 ml bottle of water and no mobile network, she spent the next four days walking through the dense forest. Sharanya said she tried to contact a colleague, but her phone battery soon died. She spent the first night near a stream and kept moving for the next three days, hoping for help.

In the end, some locals spotted her in a remote area of the forest. Even after spending four days alone in a forest known for elephants, during heavy rain and without any way to communicate, Shranya said she never felt scared. Smiling, she said she doesn’t know why she wasn’t afraid. She will now be safely taken abc to Kerala.

How Intense Search Operation with Drones Leads to Safe Rescue?

Nine teams, including forest officials, police, the Anti-Naxal Squad, and local tribal communities, carried out a 24×7 search to find Shranaya. Thermal drone cameras were also used to track her in the dense forest.

The rescue efforts were stepped up after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah intervened following a request from Kerala’s Chief Minister.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre called Sharanya “brave and adventurous” and said poor mobile network made it hard to trace her.

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