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Home > Regionals News > Patna Horror: 3-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Drug-Addict Uncle And Two Friends; Child’s Screams Alerted The Residents

Patna Horror: 3-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Drug-Addict Uncle And Two Friends; Child’s Screams Alerted The Residents

A 22-year-old man and two accomplices have been charged with the gang-rape of his three-year-old niece in Patna after abducting her from her home.

Minor gang-raped in Patna
Minor gang-raped in Patna

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 5, 2026 20:47:31 IST

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Patna Horror: 3-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Drug-Addict Uncle And Two Friends; Child’s Screams Alerted The Residents

A horrible crime has rocked Patna, where a 22-year-old man and two of his friends have been accused of gang-raping a three-year-old girl. The uncle of the little girl is the main suspect accused of perpetrating the crime. The family was home that night and experienced the horror of the incident when the uncle, who is reported to be a drug user, abducted the little girl from her home while she was asleep and took her 500 meters outside of the home to an open area, where he then sexually assaulted the child along with his two friends. The child sustained serious injuries and the community was shocked, horrified, and outraged at this heinous act.

How the Community Came Together to Help a Child in Need

If it wasn’t for the screams of the child (the victim) heard by nearby residents, this crime would probably not be recognized as a possible kidnapping as quickly as it was. When the residents heard the crying and noise coming from the field, they initially had no idea what was happening, but most of them felt that there was something wrong. Some of the people in the neighborhood thought there was a “child snatcher” and they started to shout out to make others aware of what they thought was happening. The noise created panic in the three men who were committing the crime and they left the bleeding child in the dirt before running away.

Just as the neighbors were gathering to find out what was going on, the family of the little girl arrived to look for their daughter, who was missing. They immediately called the police to report that their daughter had been kidnapped and assaulted, and the police responded quickly knowing how serious the situation was and rushed the little girl to a government hospital in Patna.

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Police Quickly Respond with Arrests

Upon receiving the call from medical staff regarding this matter, police began actively seeking the three assailants. The main suspect, the girl’s uncle, and one accomplice were arrested soon after the offence had taken place; however, a third individual still evades capture. Police are conducting multiple raids in an attempt to apprehend him.

SDPO-II Ranjan Kumar confirmed that police arrested two persons and sent a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to the crime scene to gather evidence. The victim remains in a government hospital in Patna where she is receiving treatment, while police conduct a further investigation into this case. The FSL will be critical in this investigation as it will collect evidence from the crime scene to strengthen the case against those responsible.

Pursuing Justice for the Toddler

This has been deemed a high-priority case by authorities. Given the child’s tender age, they have determined that this should be completed quickly to prevent any additional trauma to the family and to help them begin the healing process. A senior police official stated that the crime occurred between 11:30 PM on Friday night. In order to ensure the swift punishment of those responsible, police are gathering official statements from all parties. The police department noted, “The girl’s and her mother’s statements will have been entered into evidence in order to provide an expeditious trial and punishing of the suspect.”

The child remains hospitalized, likely due to injuries sustained during the crime. Doctors are closely monitoring her condition due to the seriousness of her injuries. The community remains uneasy and angry that such a young girl would be victimized by someone who should have kept her safe. Conversations have emerged within the area concerning the uncle’s ongoing battle with addiction and its potential connection to crime.

Also Read: UP Horror: 8-Year-Old Boy In Azamgarh Set On Fire By Friend After Argument While Playing In Azamgarh Turns Ugly, Suffers Severe Burns    

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Patna Horror: 3-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Drug-Addict Uncle And Two Friends; Child’s Screams Alerted The Residents

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Patna Horror: 3-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Drug-Addict Uncle And Two Friends; Child’s Screams Alerted The Residents

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Patna Horror: 3-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Drug-Addict Uncle And Two Friends; Child’s Screams Alerted The Residents
Patna Horror: 3-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Drug-Addict Uncle And Two Friends; Child’s Screams Alerted The Residents
Patna Horror: 3-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Drug-Addict Uncle And Two Friends; Child’s Screams Alerted The Residents
Patna Horror: 3-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Drug-Addict Uncle And Two Friends; Child’s Screams Alerted The Residents

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