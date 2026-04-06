Panic In San Marcos: Massive Wildfire Threatens California State University San Marcos, Evacuations Ordered

A quick-moving brush fire started Sunday afternoon on La Moree Road, which creates a 500-block that produced dense smoke that spread across the California State University San Marcos (CSUSM) campus.

The fire started at 3:00 p.m. on April 5, 2026, and it quickly spread across multiple acres of dense vegetation because wind conditions allowed flames to move towards houses and university property. Firefighters responded promptly because the fire spread rate endangered both the Center for Children and Families and nearby residences on Walnut Hills Drive.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department declared immediate evacuation orders for all areas between the main campus and Barham Lane because the fire approached the university. Residents should evacuate immediately if they feel unsafe according to the order.

Emergency Response

The tactical deployment to the La Moree incident involved a coordinated strike from CAL FIRE San Diego and the San Marcos Fire Department.

The firefighting operation used ground crews together with aerial tankers who performed targeted water drops to cool the fire’s outer boundary. The crews succeeded in stopping the fire spread because they used their resources to control the flames, which had burned three to eight acres of land.

Ground units remained on-scene through the night to mop up hot spots and establish a secure containment line, protecting the university area from potential fire threats that occurred during wind changes.

Campus Safety

The university implemented emergency protocols because the fire endangered their campus territory, which resulted in all facilities being closed and students and faculty being evacuated.

The university buildings remained undamaged, but the evacuation operation functioned as an essential training exercise for managing emergencies in actual situations. Police officers established a strong presence to control traffic blockages on Twin Oaks Valley Road while helping people with disabilities during the evacuation process.

Authorities are currently assessing air quality conditions in North County because residual smoke continues to pose health risks to students who come back to the area.

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